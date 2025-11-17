Life coach Olusola Babatunde has criticised internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, for fighting with comedian Mr Jollof

According to Olusola, VeryDarkMan messed up and suggested a move the internet personality should have made when he saw Mr Jollof instead of going physical with him

Olusola's remarks about the incident have been met with mixed reactions, with some taking VeryDarkMan's side

Olusola Babatunde, a self-acclaimed life coach, has criticised Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over his fight with comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, alias Mr Jollof, on an aeroplane on Monday, November 17.

The clash between the two personalities has become a hot topic on social media, with some people siding with VeryDarkMan and others with Mr Jollof.

A life coach knocks VeryDarkMan for going physical with Mr Jollof on an aeroplane. Photo Credit: @itsSh0la, Facebook/verydarkblackman

Source: Twitter

Life coach's suggestion to VeryDarkMan

According to Olusola, VeryDarkMan should have simply ignored Mr Jollof when he spotted him on the aeroplane.

He maintained that the internet personality should have done better instead of going physical with Mr Jollof. Olusola made his remarks on X, which read:

"VDM messed up tho. You confronted a man on a plane over online dramas? Least he could have done after seeing Mr Jollof on the same plane was ignore him. That’s how a nuisance moves. He should do better!"

A life coach Olusola Babatunde faults VeryDarkMan for fighting on an aeroplane. Photo Credit: @itsSh0la

Source: Twitter

See the life coach's comment below:

VeryDarkMan: Life coach's comment sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the life coach's remark below:

@IamMusic63151 said:

"Bruh he always claims to be right. Watch his next tweet or so… I just hope the aviation sector do their job or they’ll see more fighting in the air till one werey go vex break window."

@waleolayemi93 said:

"Looking closely at the video, I think jollof approached first but his first attack didn't look like an aggressive one more like guy wetin dey worry you it looks friendly. Maybe I am wrong sha. Na man them be make them dey fight them get millions for aza. Overhappiness too much."

@KelvinDani11396 said:

"The clash between VDM and Jollof on that plane is nothing but a stain on both men. For people who parade themselves as role models, trading punches in public isn’t bold it’s embarrassing.There were many ways to settle ther differences without turning the cabin into a boxing ring."

@Oluemmanue07 said:

"Imagine, someone that claims to be an activist, someone that calls people out without the slightest mistake, someone that a lot of government officials are looking for ways to hold him captive now he has put himself in their hand (taken laws into his hands)."

@Ziedapex said:

"You can only wear a mask for so long before the truth slips through. What he showed here wasn't a moment-it was a mirror. He needs to take a hard look at himself, because that behavior wasn't just inappropriate, it was revealing."

@DiabloChaze said:

"If everyone decided to behave this way, this country would be full of pure rascality. Imagine people actually confronting online trolls in real life. It’s not a good idea, of course but maybe then people would finally learn to be careful with their words."

@AbiaPrincess_X said:

"It was a planned event, they want to bring VDM down and so they planted Mr Jollof to provoke him allegedly. An angry man can do anything close by."

VeryDarkMan speaks about fight with Mr Jollof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan had spoken about his fight on an aeroplane with comedian Mr Jollof.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, VeryDarkMan said he walked up to Mr Jollof inside the aircraft to talk about their unresolved issues.

According to him, the comedian responded with violence before he could even start the conversation. VeryDarkMan claimed the first punch came unexpectedly, leaving him no room to walk away or de-escalate the situation.

Source: Legit.ng