The irreligious community in Nigeria has organised its first-ever world conference on Wednesday, November 12

A member of the group told Legit.ng that the conference sought to draw national and international attention to the persecution of irreligious Nigerians

The group also sought to amplify the voices and plight of victims of persecution and to protect others from facing the same fate

The non-religious community in Nigeria, comprising atheists, agnostics, freethinkers, humanists and secular Nigerians, has held its first-ever world conference in Abuja.

The conference, which was held in Abuja on November 12, was graced by Genesis Eririoma and Abraham Daniel, who are former pastors who quit Christianity and served as keynote speakers at the event.

Non-religious community in Nigeria hold their first world conference in Abuja. Photo Credit: Genesis Eririoma

Focus of world conference by irreligious community

Genesis, in a Facebook post, noted that the conference aimed to demand justice for victims of religious persecution and to seek protection for those who do not desire to belong to any religion.

He added that the group also sought to draw the attention of the Nigerian government and the international community to the plight of irreligious people, which he said were often ignored.

His statement partly read:

"...The Non-Religious Community in Nigeria invites all Atheists, Agnostics, Humanists, Freethinkers, and Secular Nigerians to join this historic event, the first of its kind, to demand equal rights, recognition, and protection for those who choose not to belong to any religion.

"At a time when the world is reacting to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, including strong statements by US President Donald Trump, we are drawing global attention to the often-ignored plight of the irreligious, who also face arrests, imprisonment, and social ostracism simply for their beliefs (or lack thereof).

"Together, we will speak for those silenced, demand protection under the Nigerian Constitution (Section 38), and affirm that freedom of religion includes the freedom not to believe..."

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Genesis spoke more about the objective of the conference. In his words:

"...To affirm the constitutional right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion as enshrined in Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"To promote equal protection, recognition, and safety for the non-religious community in Nigeria.

"To amplify the voices of victims such as Mubarak Bala and Leo Igwe, and demand justice and protection for others facing similar persecution.

"To call for the inclusion of the non-religious in national human rights and security dialogues.

"To unite Non-religious people in Nigeria and Africa at large."

Nigeria irreligious community holds its first world conference in Abuja. Photo Credit: Genesis Eririoma

Non-religious group's move met with reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the irreligious community's announcement below:

Pwavira Pwadivi Ayuba said:

"Wow!

"This is so great!"

Piyush Mathur said:

"Genesis: Is this 'Irreligious Community' a registered org or just a bunch of Nigerians who have come together? Also, are you the organiser and will be the moderator of this event? Is it an open-air event? Or is there a room inside a building called' Pedestrian Bridge'?

"Should have posted this far in advance if you were serious about inviting all irreligious Nigerians."

Collins Irianan said:

"This is a noble idea.

"Why not on Zoom or space so a lot of people can attend."

