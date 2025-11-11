A Nigerian lady said she wanted to send money into her Piggyvest account mistakenly sent it to another person

A Nigerian lady said she mistakenly sent money to a Suya seller instead of the intended account.

The lady shared her story on X, noting that she wanted to send the money to her Piggyvest account.

The lady said the Suya seller has refunded the money.

In the post, the lady known as n0nye_x said she transferred N150k to the Suya seller who she usually patronize.

Nonye said she did not know if she should go to the man's Suya shop to let him know of the mistake.

She wrote:

"I just mistakenly sent 150k to my suya guy instead of my PiggyVest… I don’t know if I should call or just calmly wait till evening and meet him."

However, Nonye said the man has refunded the money to her. She said in an updated post:

"He sent it back !! He didn’t even stress me and I was skeptical of calling him at first. Nah I called just once and he asked me to send my account number then called to thank him."

Social media users who saw the story praised the Suya seller for being an honest man.

The lady said the suya seller sent the money back to her.

Reactions as lady gets refund after wrong transfer

@Debirise6 said:

"Some years ago my boss who is Yoruba was Debited Twice from two transactions 22,000 to Hausa man and 3500 to Igbo lady, we called both the Hausa man transfered immediately with no charges but the Igbo lady said she will remove 1500 we agreed but she still no send am."

@_muhdrabah said:

"There was a time back in 2024 when a business owner from Lagos mistakenly sent 50k to my account. I was in lecture and my phone was on DND. I Met more than 30+ missed calls and as soon as i confirmed the transfer I sent back the money even though my friends were telling to not."

@Mrhorlarr said:

"You wey I dey look before I know he go send am suya man. This one wey dey sell suya for my side people go just show him amount without him even checking if it's right or not trust dey body like mad."

@kahy_lnr said:

"Same thing when one woman that usually patronize in my street mistakenly send N2,100 or so…into my account,recognize the name on the account and went there to return in that same day I was even smilling."

