A Nigerian man caught the attention of social media users after posting details of how much employees of a well-known cement company in the country were earning.

The information, which surfaced on the X app, became a subject of public discussion as users reacted to the figures displayed in the photo he shared.

Man speaks about the salary structure of a cement company.

Man displays salaries at popular cement company

The post, made by an X user with the handle @miftaudeenAbd13, gave like a salary breakdown of workers at the cement company.

It captured how different categories of staff at the company were paid and the amounts they earned per annum.

According to the photo, the figures reflected varying levels of income among the company’s workforce.

The photo indicated that the earnings of employees ranged from N500,000 per annum to as high as N70 million yearly, depending on their position within the company.

From the data shown, most of the staff reportedly earned between N500,000 and N20 million per year, while a small number appeared to receive between N20 million and N70 million annually.

Man posts photo showing the alleged salary structure of a cement company in Nigeria.

Reactions trail salary of cement company workers

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

"Somehow, this information is just to enlighten us that some people are enjoying okay but quite useless because we know how keen and competitive it is to get into somewhere like that. I won't be delusional enough to think I'd stand out. So, goodluck to dem employees."

Miftaudeen said:

"29b shows gross income of BUA cement staff."

Dhatgalaboy said:

"This doesn't look good."

Prestamo said:

"Back in 2012 i was working in a cafe a man came to type his employment copy with benefits omo i nearly screamed. At then i was seeing 24m per annum, foreign trips with hotels sorted,schooling abroad paid, etc. Only if these was google drive then could have saved his contact."

Eze Chukwudi said:

"Nigeria is good, depends on who you ask. Nigeria is also bad depends on who you ask. What determines if something is good is if most people have a generally accepted position."

Agbor David wrote:

"I have someone who left a job of 4 million naira with little or no stress for masters program in UK. I fought to get in his place but was not possible even though we had the same certification and B.Pharm. It is still oil and gas."

Eastern Parrot said:

"While a senior lecturer earns about #4.2million naira in a year. Let's not talk about Graduate Assistant or Assistant lecturer."

Crypto Tilapia added:

"I will work harder to pay myself more than this In'sha'Allah."

