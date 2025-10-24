A Nigerian lady has shared a post on Facebook criticising the behaviour of popular activist VeryDarkMan

In her post shared via her official account, she made a list of the people that the activist allegedly 'dragged' since he became popular

Nigerians who came across her post on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has openly condemned the actions of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

In her post, she questioned the relevance of his frequent online clashes and accused him of targeting individuals instead of addressing pressing national issues.

Nigerian lady shares the names of people VeryDarkMan allegedly had online clashes with. Photo credit: Nwanyi Bu Ife/Facebook.

Lady makes list of VDM's alleged 'opponents'

Identified as Nwanyi Bu Ife on her official Facebook account, the lady compiled a long list of public figures whom she claimed the activist had publicly confronted since gaining fame.

According to her, many of these people were regular individuals or celebrities who had nothing to do with governance.

Among the names she listed were Jenny’s Glow, Izzy, Blessing CEO, Queen Mother, Tonto, Obi Cubana, Portable, Saidaboj, Bobrisky, Falz, Ashmusy, Don Jazzy, Phyna, Nedu Wazobia, Nkechi Blessing, Davido, Blord, Tundeednut, GTB, Ross, e.t.c.

She noted that some of them chose not to respond to him, while others found themselves caught up in heated online fights.

The Facebook user questioned why the activist preferred to confront individuals rather than focus his energy on tackling issues related to poor leadership and governance.

Nigerian lady displays the alleged names of people that VDM dragged online. Photo credit: Nwanyi Bu Ife/Facebook.

In her words:

"These are the list of the people VDM have fought so far. After going through the list, I want you to tell me what fighting these people got to do with him being my Messiah. He is not fighting bad governance but normal people and you are clapping for him? You like the fact that he brings people down? Okay.

"Go through the list 1. Jenny's glow, 2. Izzy, 3. Blessing CEO, 4. Queen Mother, 5. Tonto (this one ignored him), 6. Obi Cubana (he ignored), 7. Portable, 8. Saidaboj, 9. Bobrisky, 10. Falz, 11. Ashmusy, 12. Don jazzy (he ignored him), 13. Phyna, 14. Nedu Wazobia, 15. Nkechi Blessing, 16. Davido, 17. Blord, 18. Tundeednut, 19. GTB, 20. Ross, 21. Igd..

"Why can't he leave individuals and fight against bad governance? If you talk anyhow, I delete your comment. I dey house today and I get data."

Reactions as lady tackles VeryDarkMan

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to her post.

Emmanuel Wunike said:

"At first I thought the guy was real messiah but just figured he's a clout chaser too."

Sunday Caleb said:

"Fight government? You think he doesn't know what comes with that?(prison). I think he's scared of being jailed like MNK by the government if he ever dares fight the government. Person wey u supposed fight, no b person wey u fit beat?"

Nwabiba said:

"VDM is dimkpa Bini. Ewu zambia,if say he get beta work,e for dey busy but no be em fault na pple wey dey see as their messiah i blame. Messiah ara."

Gallant Ge added:

"Once you understand this media, you will know anybody can do anything to cash out."

See the post below:

Lady lays accusation on VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a post on TikTok criticising the supporters of influencer VeryDarkMan, especially ladies.

In a trending video, she posted his alleged conversation with a young woman who needed his help to get justice.

