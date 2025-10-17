A British couple discovered some old coins at the back of their house and could potentially earn money from them

According to the story, the couple found the coins while adjusting a fence next to one of their backyard flower beds

Coin specialist David Guest said the rare money would be auctioned in November, and it could fetch a huge sum

A lucky British couple are set to earn money if the coins they found at the back of their house are auctioned as planned.

The couple found the ancient coins at the back of their house, and an expert has estimated how much they could fetch in the auction market.

According to reports by Fox News Digital, the coins were found in Milford on Sea in April 2020.

Coin specialist David Guest said the rare discovery will be auctioned in November.

He said they are expected to fetch as much as and (about N452 million) when auctioned in Zurich, Switzerland, on November 5, 2025.

The expert said the coins were buried around the late 1530s, but the owner is unknown. This means the coins were buried close to 500 years ago.

At the time it was buried, its value was 26 pounds, 5 shillings, and 5-1/2 pence, the New York Post reports.

Guest said:

“This was a considerable amount of money at the time. It has been calculated that in rural England in the 1530s, the average property price was £25.”

The expert said the coins were likely buried due to the political instability in England at the time.

His words:

“While we will never know why and by whom the hoard was buried, it was almost certainly concealed during the tumultuous first phase of the English Reformation when Henry VIII was dissolving England’s ancient monasteries and appropriating much of the wealth of the Catholic Church."

Some of the discovered coins have images of past British Kings between 1422 and 1547. They are Henry VI, Edward IV, Henry VII, and Henry VIII.

The coins look neat and well-preserved, and Guest said he expects them to fetch more money at auction than the estimated amount.

Guest said:

“Four kings, two queens (Katherine of Aragon and Jane Seymour), and one cardinal are named on coins in the hoard. “[The hoard] is also remarkable for the very high state of preservation of the majority of the coins. This makes them very attractive to the current market. I am very confident that the total price realized will be significantly more than the pre-sale estimate.”

