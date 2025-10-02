A video of a young Nigerian lady carrying blocks at a construction site has captured the attention of social media users

In the video, the hardworking lady was seen carrying blocks on her head and moving up an uncompleted storey-building

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some social media users drummed support for the lady, while others had different views

A video showing a young Nigerian lady working so hard at a construction site caught the attention of social media users.

The clip captured the hardworking lady carrying blocks on her head and moving through an unfinished building.

Nigerian lady carries blocks at a construction site. Photo credit: @prescott_buildings/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hardworking lady captured at construction site

The construction company, @prescott_builders on TikTok, shared the video, which sparked massive reactions from viewers.

In the caption accompanying the video, the company reiterated its values, emphasising respect for hard work and equal opportunities.

According to the story, the hardworking lady had just joined the labour crew, confirming that hard work truly has no gender.

"At Prescott Builders, we don’t just build structures. We build possibilities. Today, a determined young girl joined our labor crew and reminded us that hard work truly has no gender. We’re proud to run a site where effort is respected, and everyone has a chance to rise," the caption read.

Hardworking lady seen lifting blocks on her head at a construction site. Photo credit: @prescott_buildings/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady works at construction site

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Naza_nwa said:

"One block, you don already put hollandia yoghurt for mouth. If you come carry 10 na greek yoghurt you go buy."

@raphaelugwuchined reacted:

"I don't care what anybody thinks but a woman is not supposed to pass through all this. I am sorry."

@D money said:

"Pls how can I get to reached out to her. I would like to be off help."

@Pubg-Winner-Deals said:

"Real or content if it's real please I need her contact I want to help her. We need people like this in California."

@Xtian said:

"I use pity girls or women that do hard labour like this but the way they shame hard working men and call them broke and the way they bill men these days they need to start doing this kind work so they can have better appreciation for making money and appreciate any man that gives them free money. When u work hard like this if man send u 2k u go appreciate am well well."

@Michael said:

"But why she post am, one block way you Cary u don rush post, something way men deh Cary everyday."

@dela_procitto home of beauty said:

"I onced dis this when i was in search of money for my shop, ehh body ache wan kill me, but still in the end alhamdulilah bby grl e go later sup for you too."

@anthonychijiokwu reacted:

"All the independent women out there working harder not depending on anyone may God continue to bless them more respect."

@valet said:

"I don't support this please the Eng should give a small job to do maybe a Foreman job if she must work there."

@Good Ness reacted:

"Some works are not meant for women, because our body can’t do it, literally, well unless you want to have future problems."

@Honourable Balo added:

"Some of this people that are saying I want to help I want to help her, they just want to shift pant behind camera, are you saying you have not see people going through a lot more than this in your community or within your family that you can also assist. But if this is not for content show up I think this girl deserves something better."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng