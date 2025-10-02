A corps member used her NYSC allowance, saved over eight months, to cook a massive pot of jollof rice and share it with her community during Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration

Her project attracted people from different walks of life who gathered to enjoy the meal, showing how food can bring unity and joy in simple but powerful ways

She explained that the act was her way of truly serving her country, emphasising that while food may not solve all of Nigeria’s problems, it can fill stomachs, spread hope, and inspire kindness

Just like popular celebrity chef Hilda Baci, a Nigerian youth corps member has cooked a large pot of jollof rice with her NYSC allowance to feed her community.

A series of videos on social media showed the corps member as she began the process with the NYSC allowance she had saved for eight months out of the 12 months service.

Corps member uses eight months' allowance to cook jollof rice for community Photo source: Tiktok/@toria_eze

Source: TikTok

Corps member cooks big pot of rice

She mentioned that she did the act to feed her community and spread love as Nigeria celebrated its 65th independence on October 1.

The video showed her cooking as people passed by and asked her about the meal while she was preparing it, and she told them to come back as it would be ready soon. Several people later returned to taste the meal when it was cooked.

According to a post shared by @toria_eze, the youth corps member spoke about her love for food and how it can be used to unite the people.

The video captured people from all walks of life walking to her tent to taste her meal, all beaming with smiles.

The video she shared on her TikTok page showed that before she started cooking, she had asked the people around their favorite Nigerian meal, and most people picked jollof rice.

Corps member shares love with community through pot of jollof rice Photo source: Tiktok/@toria_eze

Source: TikTok

As the video plays, she could be heard speaking about her act and the importance of food and love.

Her statement:

"I'll be using all of my NYSC allowance to feed my community. We asked some strangers their favorite Nigerian meal and here's what they have to say. Jollof rice it was and your girl had to come through.

"It's been 8 months of saving my NYSC allowance and now we're down to #620,000. Today, I'm using it to serve my country Nigeria.

"Food is the fastest way to unite Nigerians, once they perceived aroma politics doesn't matter again. Because food is love and this pot is for everybody. If this food makes anyone at all smile today, then my mission is complete.

"I know this pot may not solve Nigeria's problems but at least it fills a stomach, giving the assurance of the next day while spreading smile.

"Today isn't just about me, it's about us. It's about choosing love, unity and hope, one small act of kindness at a time."

The video showed the beautiful act from the beginning to the end.

Also, she attached a description to the post as it helps to further explain the essence of her act.

It read:

"I hope this video makes you smile as much as I did. This is so personal to me, I’ve watched this video a million times, smiling cheek to cheek at each watch.

"Let’s take it back to when I travelled for my NYSC camp, I knew I wanted to make an impact before leaving, I thought long and har-d on what project to embark on cause I knew I wanted to actually “serve” my country and since I wasn’t sure I just started saving up.

"I did some mini outreach here and there, clothes and the likes, then one day I saw a tweet on X about how most hustling Nigerians are not trying to be rich or make it big, all they want is food to take them to the next day, from hawkers to bikers to beggars, everyone is trying to survive, then it dawned on me that food is a very basic and important necessity and since I’ve been blessed with service and deliciousness, what better combo than to feed people.

"This project Is a dream come true, being privileged enough to put food in peoples belly. A big thank you to my team and strangers that came around to help, I love you all.

"Though the rain and some other challenges, God came through it all. I hope to make this a weekly series or even bi-weekly if God permits. Happy Independence Day Nigeria. Never been more proud and honored to be Nigerian. And finally, whenever you come across this video , I really do hope this video makes you smile as much as it did me. Have a lovely day."

Guinness confirms Hilda Baci’s jollof rice world record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Guinness World Records officially confirmed award-winning Nigerian chef Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The remarkable achievement, accomplished in collaboration with food brand Gino at Victoria Island, Lagos, saw her cook an astonishing 8,780 kilograms of jollof rice. The confirmation was announced on the Guinness World Records’ official X account.

Source: Legit.ng