A Nigerian lady who started by selling akara has captured hearts online after showing how she used the money she earned from her small food business to open a brand-new salon

In a viral video, the lady proudly shows her new salon under construction, with workers setting up the space, painting, and arranging all the necessary equipment

Her journey has inspired Nigerians, who praised her for transforming a simple street food trade into a growing business

A Nigerian lady who sells akara for a living has gone viral after using the money she earned from her akara business to open a big salon, another business she launched using the earnings from selling akara.

She shared the video on her page, and many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

Nigerian lady uses akara earnings to open new salon

The video shows the lady showcasing the exterior of the shop as it is being worked on by individuals she hired for the project.

She purchased a brand-new generator, chairs, and many other essential equipment needed to run her business successfully.

According to a post she shared on her page, @sexyakarafryer, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the akara seller included a caption that describes the post.

The caption suggests that she was able to start a new business from the earnings she made from selling akara.

It read:

"My akara business don born another."

As the video plays, it shows the shop being painted and set up, with all the necessary items for running a successful business.

She is seen in the video dancing happily inside, celebrating becoming the owner of another business aside from her akara trade.

As the post gained attention online, concerned individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady builds new salon from akara business earnings

Debbyrejoice wrote:

"Congratulations hope you know how to make hair because once your hairdresser or haircut resigned your customer follows them talking from experienced."

cee.jaykitchenandcakes stressed:

"Congratulations Nwa oma, But an eatery would have been more sweet. No harm words."

niffyslim said:

"Is she still going to be doing the akara business."

slim diva shared:

"Spirit of consistency congrats sis."

her_excellency357 stated:

"Biggest congratulations my queen."

Reeniuxe • Onitsha Luxe Plug wrote:

"Congratulations baby girl Just saw it on fb I have to rush here to tap."

Bigbaby_cartoon stressed:

"Congratulations nwa oma, greater heights."

Pepper 00 stated:

"Congratulations to you my queen congratulations to you my queen."

Chizzy's Beauty home wrote:

"I tap,I pray God to help to run my own salon. I know he will."

kelly noted:

"Congratulations I tape i pray my business open another one for me."

lovely shared:

"Congratulations dear but i know you know how to braid and barbing because ehh. This people will show you pepper. Eatery for better. congratulations once again."

Noble preshy wrote:

"Congratulations dear,am looking forward for mine."

kamma~vibes added:

"Big congratulations more wins. I tap from your grace."

Source: Legit.ng