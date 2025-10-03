A young Nigerian grabbed attention on social media after unveiling a massive house and gifting it to his mother, while also buying a car for himself

The young individual went viral as people talked about him and prayed for his kind of luck after he shared the video on his page

The video showed the house and the large compound, with the cars visible inside the property, attracting thousands of likes and comments

Young Nigerian goes viral after gifting multimillion-naira house to his mother. Photo source: Tiktok/@big_rap001

Man gifts mother multimillion-naira house

His post has attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments just days after it was shared.

In the video, the individual flaunted the house and showcased the cars he recently bought, highlighting his achievements.

The description in the video read:

"Say congrats. From me to my Mum."

The video showed the backyard, the front, and the large compound, with the cars visible inside the property and a few individuals around.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man builds house for mother

IMURAN USMAN said:

"If the creator replied to this message I will be great ful. How much would you budget before planning to build such house ?"

Mercy Chinaza noted:

"Congratulations to you stranger God wey run am for you go run am for me."

DMS said:

"Congratulations more wins I will like to use the same drawing of your house to build mine."

big official Relamson shared:

"Congratulations brrr God way do for you go do for me ajeh I believe please make me happy by replying amen brotherly may we all succeed and more wins."

OWEALTH added:

"As we congrats your mom na so then go congrats our mom."

Cypher_FX stressed:

"God wey start my own go finish am for me come add RX350 join my Camry congrats."

Sipu Fx stressed:

"Congratulation big rapido what God cannot do does not exist I did not ever believe you reach this step but alhamdulillah for everything wish you long life and more wins."

Helen pinky noted:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessing."

𝐃𝐄𝐗 𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐘 said:

"Congratulations. I tap grace from you. Make my own enter soon."

alexandrearubby4 said:

"As I calm down watch am finish, Na so God go take calm down run my own for me."

Man spends millions to complete mother’s house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man kept the promise he made to his mother by completing her unfinished house. Before he became wealthy, his mother’s home lacked plastering, a ceiling, and windows.

Determined to fulfill his word, he spent millions of naira on materials such as wood, POP, tiles, windows, and lighting, transforming the house into a modern and comfortable home. Many praised him for prioritizing his mother’s needs over his own and for dedicating his resources to making her happy, even as he had yet to build his own house.

Source: Legit.ng