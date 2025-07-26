A Nigerian man who was looking for an apartment was surprised when he saw a room with some interesting features

In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the man, who went alongside his friend, saw a room that had a toilet and a kitchen very close by

Social media users who saw the video wondered why the landlord constructed the convenience room close to the kitchen

A man said he followed his friend on a house hunting trip, but he almost did not believe what he saw.

He posted a video showing one of the apartments they viewed, which they apparently didn’t like.

Man shares video of apartment where the kitchen and toilet are very close to each other.

In the video posted by @succyjonesph, the toilet and kitchen could be seen positioned very close to each other in the apartment.

"You followed your friend hunt for a house and found this....Which kind house be this?"

While the living room of the apartment looked okay, many social media users frowned at the kitchen and toilet.

Netizens react as man shares video of apartment with kitchen and toilet close to each other.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man's house-hunting video

@faith ita said:

"That place wey different tiles de,na grave be that ooo."

@Fashion designer in Owerri said:

"Just be going straight."

@GiftysGlow Signature said:

"And person been live here o."

@Browniee___me said:

"Na this kind house Dey fall easily cos how them use draw this plan?"

@Divinity beauty said:

"No need to run go far the weak me."

@Oma said:

"That middle e be dem bury person there."

@Comfort said:

"Same pattern with my lodge."

@ibim_bin said:

"Ooh nah you go check this hous.. My agent been send me I just block am straight."

@PRAISE said:

"If you stay osapa london and Ajah, you'll understand."

@fortune said:

"Na so e suppose be na. You fit still de toilet the check wetin you de cook for kitchen."

@crystaloverglas said:

"The kitchen suppose come first sef."

@VettyEkanem said:

"Who’s doing this funny voice over."

@dyomide said:

"Some architect no fit make heaven. Why toilet go Dey after kitchen."

@chineduvictory30 said:

"You go rent Abi you no go rent?"

Lady laments as landlord increases shop rent

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video lamenting that her landlord increased her shop rent astronomically.

In the video, the businesswoman said she came to her shop on a particular day only to receive the landlord's letter.

In the letter which she posted online, the landlord stated that he was increasing the shop rent from N250k to N350k.

Her words:

"I just got to the store this morning and they delivered this letter. They just increased our rent.. They just increased our rent from N250,000 to N350,000. Is this how we are going to survive as business owners? Is this how everything will just be? From N250k now, we are going to start paying N350k on top slippers."

