A Nigerian woman was livid with anger after seeing the award a school allegedly gave to a student

According to the woman, the student received an excellent award for being the tallest student in the class

The woman said she could not understand the reason for the award, as she wondered if the school was mocking shorter students

Mixed reactions have trailed the unusual award a Nigerian student received from her school.

The ward plaque was posted on social media by a woman who said it does not make sense to her.

Nigerian woman says a school gave a student an award for being the tallest. Photo credit: TikTok/@pharmsylvoginger.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Sylvo Ginger said the student was given an excellence award for being the tallest female student.

Sylvo questioned why the tallest student in the class should be given an award simply for being tall.

She said the award had nothing to do with academics, noting that schools are giving awards to students to make their parents happy.

Sylvo called on authorities regulating the education sector in Nigeria to clamp down on schools giving unjustified awards to please parents.

She also called on parents to desist from pressuring schools or children because of plaques, since everything in academics does not depend on awards.

She said:

"Celebrate your child beyond awards. Because personally? Awards don’t define me, and they don’t define my child either."

Nigerian students receives award for being tall. Photo credit: TikTok/@pharmsylvoginger.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student receives tallest student award

@Morgancee1 said:

"My baby received best in finishing her lunch."

@amygold212 said:

"My children receive best in mathematics and handwriting."

@Link In said:

"My sister is in Graceland and her jss1 class teacher made my sis and her other classmates feel bad for not getting award. My sis got 4th position oo but the gap between her and the third position upwards was sha.... Thank God my mum encouraged her and bought her gifts, we don't really care about award here in our family just do well in school and make it in life."

@Female odogwu said:

"If you know the pain of being the tallest person in the class!, you will celebrate and hug that child everyday!!. I grew up being the tallest and one of the youngest in all the classes I found and believe me!, nobody knew I was like every other child!. Infact!, some parents try bringing me down!, I get awards but wasn’t celebrated enough because my height made them feel I was bigger than their kids!!. If I become a teacher or owe a school someday!, I will do the same because it is easy!. It comes with a lot of bullying!. I hated being tall as a child but I so love myself today!, infact!, I can’t go out without being praised by strangers."

Lady laments over repeating same class

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she was facing another year in school after she made a in the examination hall.

According to the lady, she was about to repeat the 300-level in school because she was caught with a phone during exams.

She said people should learn from her mistake, noting that she regrets entering the examination hall with a phone.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng