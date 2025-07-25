Three Nigerian ladies shared their experiences after going out to look for a law firm to work in

One of them shared a post on X describing how their day went after visiting several law firms to seek placement

According to her, when they visited one of the firms, one of the partners gave them transport fare

A Nigerian lady shared the experience she and her friend had on a day they went out in search of a job.

According to the lady, she and her friend are lawyers, and apparently, they were looking for placements.

The lady says she and her friends visited eight law firms in search of jobs. Photo credit: X/itoashe.

According to the lady, they went to different law firms and decided to share their experience online.

She wrote:

"My friend @OnyinyechiOtu and I decided to check out law firms today. It's been fun than stressful. More details later."

In a follow-up post, @itoashe said they visited eight different law firms. She said when they visited one of them, the senior partner they spoke to gave them transport fare.

Her words:

"We went to about 8 law firms today. Some weren't recruiting , but some promised to get back to us after submitting our CV. BUT one particular law firm stood out.

"The principal introduced us to his senior associates, made us comfortable, and he told us that he would only work with us if his associates were willing to. He talked about training, cracked jokes, and gave us transport money.

"Everyone seemed nice, including the secretary. Secretaries didn't make the work easy. They kept rejecting us before oga."

The lady says she and her friends got transport fare in one of the law firms they visited in search of jobs. Photo credit: X/itoashe.

See the post below:

Lady shares experience while job hunting, reactions

@Miss_Lorla said:

"Dear newly graduated lawyers, consider banks and other financial institutions. They recruit lawyers even more."

@justicedan7 said:

"Is there no platform or an app in nigeria where lawyers create their profile where any Nigerians can visit select any lawyer of their choice and location to handle a case for them?"

@daddymubi said:

"Just apply to Investment banks and other financial institutions especially Trust companies."

@_toluwanimiod said:

"I’m looking forward excitedly to hearing your good news. Keep us posted."

@Kuwade1 said:

"You will look back to this as part of your testimony."

@Lite2324 said:

"How much will it cost to create your own law firm? Or what are the procedures?"

@Obumnemetg said:

"I wish you all good luck and I pray you find some good news soon."

@sholaasa said:

"Well done and all the very best."

@Tisani01 said:

"How will I join this crusade? Online application no dey work again."

@DarewellO58421 said:

"Heaven will create a space for you at the top. Congrats in advance, unusual favour and accelerated progress. These are my prayers for you, in Jesus precious name. Go and excel."

Lawyer bags 18 academic awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became popular on social media due to the academic laurels he won both at university and law school.

The man, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja, shared his academic success story on X where it went viral and attracted a lot of praise.

The man won at least 18 academic awards at the Nile University of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School.

