A Nigerian nurse has made public the amount a private hospital proposed to her as a salary to work for them

The lady was quite disappointed by the amount after bagging a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

The nurse's experience caused netizens to open up about their own experiences and situations, as people lamented the poor remuneration for nurses

A nurse has cried out over the amount that a private hospital offered her as a salary.

The lady, who has a bachelor's degree in nursing, was disappointed by the salary she was offered.

A nurse shares how much a private university offered her as salary. Photo Credit: @nurseleesah

Source: TikTok

How much private hospital offered nurse

The nurse was offered N65k salary by the unnamed private hospital.

"POV: After doing Bnsc private hospital is offering me 65k salary," words layered on her TikTok video read.

She noted that it is not difficult for a nurse to get a job, but the problem lies with the poor remuneration.

She claimed auxiliary nurses are beneficiaries of the situation. In her words:

"It’s not hard for a nurse to get a job so Dey said but salary will shock u 😞🥺😩. Na Auxiliary Dey gain am."

Mixed reactions trailed the nurse's outcry, with other nurses sharing their sad experiences.

Some people suggested relocating to foreign countries with better salaries for nurses.

A nurse says she was offered a salary of N65k by a private hospital. Photo Credit: @nurseleesah

Source: TikTok

View her post below:

Mixed reactions trail nurse's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's video below:

YOUNG DENTIST 🦷🦷🦷 said:

"Why will you accept that sis fight for your right sis."

affordablejewelryandshoe said:

"I’m currently selling shoes bcs they offered me 35k."

Godfre said:

"That's why i choose med Radiography over nursing."

Okoronkwo Nnenna said:

"You are not alone sis, just jappa."

Nr. Chi-therapy🎓 said:

"Exactly why we need to japa."

shuga_rosedarlyn said:

"I was earning 67k 😂😂😂 in port harcourt, then started earning 100k in Lagos."

NR Usman said:

"Engage in job search around ngos it give room for opportunities and gateway to more international jobs."

ilolojeDns said:

"This is the more reason I'm not doing bnsc it's a waste of time and money , let me manage my RN untill God shows me mercy and make way for me ,I don't have strength and money to waste."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had lamented her monthly salary after spending millions to study nursing.

Nurse shares amount she earned in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse based abroad had shared how much she earned in Nigeria.

In a TikTok post featuring a throwback picture, the nurse disclosed the meagre amount she earned then, but noted that she had big dreams. Five years later, she had become a triple board registered nurse, notably in the United States and, United Kingdom, in addition to her Nigerian qualification. She attached a photo of her present look.

"Just like that 5 years have Passed. Am grateful for my journey so far, so much things have changed already but am super excited for the future," she wrote on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng