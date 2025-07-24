Nurse Shares Amount Private Hospital Offered Her as Salary, Cries out, People React: "Why?"
- A Nigerian nurse has made public the amount a private hospital proposed to her as a salary to work for them
- The lady was quite disappointed by the amount after bagging a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
- The nurse's experience caused netizens to open up about their own experiences and situations, as people lamented the poor remuneration for nurses
A nurse has cried out over the amount that a private hospital offered her as a salary.
The lady, who has a bachelor's degree in nursing, was disappointed by the salary she was offered.
How much private hospital offered nurse
The nurse was offered N65k salary by the unnamed private hospital.
"POV: After doing Bnsc private hospital is offering me 65k salary," words layered on her TikTok video read.
She noted that it is not difficult for a nurse to get a job, but the problem lies with the poor remuneration.
She claimed auxiliary nurses are beneficiaries of the situation. In her words:
"It’s not hard for a nurse to get a job so Dey said but salary will shock u 😞🥺😩. Na Auxiliary Dey gain am."
Mixed reactions trailed the nurse's outcry, with other nurses sharing their sad experiences.
Some people suggested relocating to foreign countries with better salaries for nurses.
View her post below:
Mixed reactions trail nurse's video
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's video below:
YOUNG DENTIST 🦷🦷🦷 said:
"Why will you accept that sis fight for your right sis."
affordablejewelryandshoe said:
"I’m currently selling shoes bcs they offered me 35k."
Godfre said:
"That's why i choose med Radiography over nursing."
Okoronkwo Nnenna said:
"You are not alone sis, just jappa."
Nr. Chi-therapy🎓 said:
"Exactly why we need to japa."
shuga_rosedarlyn said:
"I was earning 67k 😂😂😂 in port harcourt, then started earning 100k in Lagos."
NR Usman said:
"Engage in job search around ngos it give room for opportunities and gateway to more international jobs."
ilolojeDns said:
"This is the more reason I'm not doing bnsc it's a waste of time and money , let me manage my RN untill God shows me mercy and make way for me ,I don't have strength and money to waste."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had lamented her monthly salary after spending millions to study nursing.
Nurse shares amount she earned in Nigeria
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse based abroad had shared how much she earned in Nigeria.
In a TikTok post featuring a throwback picture, the nurse disclosed the meagre amount she earned then, but noted that she had big dreams. Five years later, she had become a triple board registered nurse, notably in the United States and, United Kingdom, in addition to her Nigerian qualification. She attached a photo of her present look.
"Just like that 5 years have Passed. Am grateful for my journey so far, so much things have changed already but am super excited for the future," she wrote on TikTok.
