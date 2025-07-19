A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note she received from her caretaker that made her block him on WhatsApp

According to the lady, she had just rented a new apartment, and after the caretaker viewed her status, he got intrigued

However, his words in the voice note didn't sit well with her and she immediately decided to block him on WhatsApp

A Nigerian lady has expressed utter disappointment in her caretaker who sent her a voice note on WhatsApp.

The caretaker's message, which was sent after he viewed her status update, contained comments that she found improper.

Lady shares voice note from caretaker

Identified as @thekitchengirl1 on TikTok, she posted the voice note and lamented over the incident.

According to her, the caretaker's words did not sit well with her, causing her to block him on WhatsApp.

In the voice note, the caretaker who had seen a meal she prepared, expressed his interest in getting married to her for her cooking skills.

In his words:

"Ah, I like your food, you can cook very well. Ah, I'm interested of you, I don't know, ah, I just like you natural. Ah, you cook those things, you must be a wife material. Sorry, are you married? Can I come in? I'm single, please. Ah, you are so beautiful, and you can cook.

"Ah, you are a wife material. No, no, no, no, no. This one, I've never seen a girl like this, and this is my first time seeing this type of girl. Look at your fried rice, look at the things that you are doing. Ah, no, no, no, you are industrial. Are you a student? You are doing these things. Ah, like to come in, like to marry you as my wife, please, please, don't be annoyed o, I know."

While sharing the voice note on TikTok, the lady noted that she blocked him on WhatsApp after listening to his words.

"POV: You got a new apartment and the caretaker viewed your status. Lmao. I had to block him on WhatsApp," she said.

Reactions trail caretaker's voice note to lady

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section of the post.

@Mami!!! said:

"See longthroat, nobody dig gold pass men oo forget!"

@𝕄ℝ𝕊 𝕄𝔻 said:

"From the voice he will wreck your life avoid men with this kind of drunkard voice."

@Chi desire said:

"Immediately I collect someone number my first thing is block him/her from viewing my status."

@poshchenel reacted:

"Once I save landlord. Caretaker, agent, electrician, carpenter etc number. I first remove them from viewing status."

@top_autosng said:

"If you get better glory u fit collect the rent wen u don pay already, but if u no fit, on no circumstance should you pay another year if you continue to live there."

@Egomaniac reacted:

"This is why not everyone should view your status or even be on your socials."

@angellq said:

"This is crazy."

@ ᑫᑌEEᑎ ᗷᒪᑌE said:

"Caretaker, delivery driver, errand guy or girl etc they can’t view my status or dp. Small thing Dey make someone disrespect person."

@Premiumigbogirl added:

"Just calm down and study him. That was how my single landlord did until after 3 weeks of shooting his shots at me failed, he went back to his nakademus lifestyle, like I was surprised fr, different women every night."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with caretaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady decided to change her apartment and move to another estate in Lagos, but she got an offer from her caretaker.

She said her caretaker showed her another apartment in the same building where she lives and she decided to take it.

Source: Legit.ng