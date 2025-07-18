A Nigerian lady shared a video lamenting that her landlord increased her shop rent astronomically

In the video, the businesswoman said she came to her shop on a particular day only to receive the landlord's letter

In the letter which she posted online, the landlord stated that he was increasing the shop rent from N250k to N350k

Multiple reactions followed the video of a Nigerian lady who lamented what her landlord did to her.

The lady said she got to her shop only for her to receive a letter from the owner of the building.

The lady said her shop rent increased from N250k to N350k. Photo credit: TikTok/@makayscloset.

Source: TikTok

According to her, the lady identified on TikTok as @makayscloset, her landlord increased her rent astronomically.

She lamented that the man increased the rent from N250k to N350k. She said there is not much profit in the business she is doing to warrant such high expenses on rent.

Her words:

"I just got to the store this morning and they delivered this letter. They just increased our rent.. They just increased our rent from N250,000 to N350,000. Is this how we are going to survive as business owners? Is this how everything will just be? From N250k now, we are going to start paying N350k on top slippers."

The landlord increases rent and the landlord is not happy about it. Photo credit: TikTok/@makayscloset.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments increase in shop rent

@OBY/ADA said:

"Rent a 3 bed room flat use one room inside to stock up your goods , call a carpenter to reinstall your shelves and counter and sample your goods for online service, anybody that wants to buy should order online or come physically to your place."

@Clothes vendor in Abuja said:

"Mine increased from 500k to 800k. Omo I'm tired."

@Daughter of grace said:

"Hmm my shop, they increase it from 650k to 850k. But I'm making it shaa but the rent is much."

@ChidonDavid said:

"This why small business in Nigeria never grows, you pay house rent, next year the house will be doubled, the shop where all these money if coming from will be doubled, transportation double, after one year or 5 years of doing business, you realise that you are on debt, Nigeria kills small business."

@cash papi said:

"He is even fair. All lanlords do meeting to frustrate tenants from 200k them go 500k for Lagos here."

@rimzceazar365 said:

"Why not do delivery instead of renting a shop. You already have an online store where orders can be made. Nobody is renting shops again. Just design one side of the room in your house and store them there, and take nice pictures. That's what my friend did."

Businesswoman shares how much she made in a day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hardworking businesswoman has shared her excitement on social media after making a huge sum of money in a day.

In an emotional video, the woman broke into tears as she celebrated selling 5000 kilograms of chicken with over N20 million.

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app congratulated her in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng