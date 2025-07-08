A man who was not a passenger or airline staff died after being sucked into a plane engine at Milan Bergamo Airport on Tuesday, July 8

The incident occurred as a Volotea flight to Spain was preparing for takeoff, prompting a temporary suspension of airport operations

Authorities have launched an investigation into how the man accessed the runway, raising concerns about security lapses at the airport

A tragic incident occurred at Milan Bergamo Airport on Tuesday morning, July 8, when a man was killed after being sucked into the engine of a departing aircraft.

The airport, located in northern Italy, temporarily suspended operations as authorities responded to the shocking event.

Man Tragically Dies After Being Pulled into Engine of Departing Aircraft at Milan Airport

Man accessed tarmac before takeoff

According to Italian media reports, the man, who was neither a passenger nor affiliated with the airline, gained access to the tarmac just as the aircraft was preparing for takeoff.

The flight, operated by Spanish carrier Volotea, was heading to Asturias in northwestern Spain.

Corriere della Sera newspaper cited unnamed officials who said the man ran onto the runway and was pulled into one of the aircraft’s engines.

The circumstances surrounding how he reached the restricted area remain unclear.

Investigation underway into security breach

In a statement, Volotea confirmed that a person unauthorised to be on the runway was “seriously injured” during the incident.

The airline also noted that all 154 passengers and six crew members onboard were unharmed and have been offered psychological support.

Airport authorities and local police have launched a full investigation to determine how the individual managed to bypass security and reach the aircraft.

Questions are being raised about potential lapses in perimeter security at the airport.

Flights resume after temporary suspension

Following the incident, flight operations at Milan Bergamo were briefly halted to allow emergency responders to attend the scene and begin their inquiries. Services resumed around midday local time.

Officials at Milan airport have yet to release a formal statement, but further details are expected as the investigation continues.

The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the aviation community and raised renewed concerns about airport safety and security protocols.

