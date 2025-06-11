A Nigerian nurse based in the United Kingdom has expressed amazement after being hospitalised because of malaria

The registered nurse practising abroad said she casually mentioned to her 'GP' that she thought she has malaria

What happened next was unexpected for her, causing the lady to joke about going from being a nurse to a patient

In Nigeria, people could walk into a pharmacy and get medications after complaining about having symptoms of malaria, but a Nigerian lady soon realised that in the UK, it is a different ball game.

The lady, a nurse working in the UK, shared a video in which she was receiving a drip while on a hospital bed.

A Nigerian nurse is isolated in a UK hospital after saying she has malaria. Photo Credit: @favnurseb

Source: TikTok

Giving a backstory, she wrote on the video that she has been isolated for days because she mentioned to her 'GP' that she thinks she has malaria.

The nurse marvelled that she didn't know that malaria is regarded as a communicable disease in the UK. She jocularly said she had gone from a nurse to a patient.

"POV: Been isolated for days now, because I told my GP I think I've got Malaria. I didn't know in the UK malaria feels like you've got some communicable disease.

"Now, nurse don turn patient," she wrote.

She added:

"Nurse turned patient Abi Life as a Patient. Somebody should help me with the mode of transmission for Malaria again."

A Nigerian nurse is hospitalised in the UK. Photo Credit: @favnurseb

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Nurse's experience sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's video below:

Agape May said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂The language they understand is fever,or just tell them how you feel make them help u give am name by themselves 😫🤣🤣🤣. Enjoy your privacy Dear."

RennysClosetApparels🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:

"They don’t have resistance to the malaria, if you got bitten by mosquitoes from here and they get bitten as well, it can kill them , that’s why."

chacha said:

"If na Nigeria for my hospital and we be friends just know say your hospital meals na my own till them discharge you."

Fa2🇸🇪🇬🇲 said:

"You didn’t ask me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I was isolated for 12 days and when they come into the room they dress like someone going to space 🤣🤣🤣🤣I feel ur pain."

_mzlolo said:

"I remember doing blood donation for NHS blood bank, and they sent me a letter telling me not to donate again and go to the hospital if I start experiencing symptoms of malaria because it was detected in the blood. Alot Africans have dormant malaria parasites. It is not our fault."

Jhaynet said:

"It’s because their own mosquitoes can become infected with malaria parasites if they bite you n unfortunately malaria is quite deadly to them since they are not equipped to treat it, I don’t think they stock anti malaria sef."

Iampreciousifeanyi said:

"Not funny, I was isolated for days and then transferred to a research center . I was just looking at them laughing. They put Red zone sticker on my door .. Nah me dey tell them the medicine to give me sef."

Omozy said:

"Lmao this happened to me when i came back from Naija in 2023.The investigation was so long,i was at the hospital for hours."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works as a warehouse operative in the UK had fallen ill after four weeks.

UK nurse loses job for praying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse working in the UK had lost her job for praying for her sick patient.

It was reported that the authorities at the health facility summoned the nurse for questioning after she conducted the prayer session.

According to the story, the nurse prayed profusely, insisting that the patient would not die due to the illness. The patient was said to have reported the nurse to her relative, who in turn reported to the authorities at the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng