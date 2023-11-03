A nurse working in the UK has been relieved of her duties because she said prayers for one of her sick patients

The nurse was said to have been put in charge of patients with terminal illnesses, and she was moved to pray

However, after the prayer, she was summoned and questioned by the authorities at the hospital, who then asked her to go

A Nigerian nurse resident in the United Kingdom lost her job after praying for a sick patient at the hospital.

It was reported that the authorities at the health facility summoned the nurse for questioning after she conducted the prayer session.

The nurse reportedly prayed for a patient without their consent.

It all started when she was put in charge of a patient who had a terminal illness, and she was moved to say a prayer for the woman.

According to the story, the nurse prayed profusely, insisting that the patient would not die due to the illness.

UK nurse questioned by hospital authorities

The patient was said to have reported the nurse to her relative, who in turn reported to the authorities at the hospital.

The nurse was called in for questioning by the hospital's leadership and later sacked.

Raks Eseku, a Nigerian mental health nurse in the UK, narrated the story and advised people working in UK health facilities not to impose their beliefs on patients since there could be consequences. She, however, did not name the nurse who was sacked.

Reactions as Nigerian nurse is sacked in the UK

@Kendo Star said:

"That was how a Naija nurse working in NHS UK opened her mouth and said that ADHD and Austism has spiritual inclination, I laugh tire that day."

@Dark Knight commented:

"They will never learn."

@TinaTims said:

"The way you are explaining is so funny. Our Naija people needs to be exposed to western mentality. she don learn by force."

@Abraham_debi said:

"Them think say na Nigeria wey everything na prayers."

