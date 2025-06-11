Khaby Lame has voluntarily left the United States after being detained in Las Vegas by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The US ICE stated that Lame violated the terms of his visa, and this led to his being temporarily detained by immigration officials

However, Lame, who entered the US on April 30 with a temporary visa, departed the country voluntarily on June 6

Serigne Khabane Lame, the world's most followed TikTok star, has voluntarily left the United States.

The Senegalese-Italian social media influencer has 162 TikTok followers and 80 million followers on Instagram.

Khaby Lame entered the US on April 30 and attended the MET Gala in New York City before being detained in Las Vegas. Photo credit: Instagram/Khaby Lame, Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Anna Moneymaker.

Lame, 25, was temporarily detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he was said to have violated the terms of his visa.

He entered the US on April 30 with a temporary visa and also attended the MET Gala in New York City.

ICE detained him in Las Vegas, but he was granted a voluntary departure on June 6, and he has since self-deported.

Independent quoted an ICE spokesperson as saying that the TikTok star has left America.

The spokesperson said:

“Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S."

This is coming at a time US president, Donald Trump, is tightening the noose on illegal immigrants.

What is voluntary departure from US?

A voluntary departure or self-deportation is when someone is allowed to leave the US voluntarily at their own expense.

This happens when the person is having a case with immigration authorities.

The US Department of Justice says:

"Voluntary Departure allows you to leave the U.S. at your own expense within a specific amount of time in order to avoid a deportation order."

One of the benefits of voluntary departure is that the person is still able to enter the US in the future.

It says:

"There is no order of deportation in your immigration record. A deportation order may prevent you from coming to the U.S. for up to ten years or make you ineligible for certain immigration benefits. If you take Voluntary Departure, you may be able to return to the U.S. much sooner. There are more ways for you to lawfully return to the U.S. if you take Voluntary Departure. If you take Voluntary Departure, you may be able to apply for a visa to return to the U.S. from your home country, or family members in the U.S. may be able to ask the government to allow you to enter the country legally. Some of these opportunities are not available if you have a deportation order in your immigration record."

Khaby Lame was temporarily detained in Las Vegas by ICE. Photo credit: Instagram/Khaby Lame.

Types of visas to use while entering the US

