A member of the National Youth Service Corps, Olayiwola Folahan, donated all his allowance to a federal hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Olayiwola was a former Student Union Government (SUG) president of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

In a post by @TheGreatestIFE on X, Olayiwola was seen with some other corps members as they donated wheelchairs and crutches to the hospital.

A receipt showed that Olayiwola spent N640,00 to purchase three wheelchairs and four crutches for the hospital

The photos were captioned:

“A former President of the Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union, currently serving in Abeokuta as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has donated his entire monthly allowance to the Federal Hospital, Abeokuta.

“The selfless act, made possible through disciplined saving over several months, has drawn praise for its uncommon generosity and commitment to community service.”

On his Instagram page, @olafolah, Olayiwola said:

“Over the course of the year, I was privileged to save all my monthly allowance, and by God's grace, I used it to purchase and donate three wheelchairs and four crutches to indigent patients at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta. I was accompanied by two good friends, Nwobodo Chigozie and Oladoyin Garber, who stood by me throughout the presentation.”

Reactions trail corps member’s donation

@oseunayofunme said:

"As beautiful and so thoughtful this is, there is every possibility that some big wigs in that hospital may corner these items, and still end up selling it to patients that are in need of them. God bless the donor, may God's blessings and favour locate him everywhere he goes."

@ASeji17 said:

"U see in this Nigeria just have brain and know what u are doing, Ogun state government we rewards him in multiple way,,, Brother's hood is proud of u."

@Sageosness said:

"Me too in 2009, I changed two tattered Nigerian Flags of two public primary schools in a very remote village in OFU LGA Kogi State. I got them new ones. The post above just reminded me of that little personal contribution to the community I served during NYSC 16 years ago."

@BlvckKorey said:

"A former student union president donated allawee and I'm supposed to praise him? Hehe....do you even know how fraudulent and corrupt those mofos are? him donate allawee out of how much hin don tiff before?"

@Otitunde_XXI said:

"Werey Dey find recognition."

Corps member give parents full allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the money he gave his parents the money has gone viral on social media.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

