Oyo Traditional Ruler Recount Life Experience at 60

The Baale of Ogidi Gbogbo community in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, Alhaji Mohammed Taofeek Abdulazeez, has said the past 60 years of his life have motivated him to keep thanking God.

According to him, surviving the last six decades is by divine favour of God as the period was full of ups and downs.

Alhaji Mohammed Taofeek Abdulazeez speaks about life challenges Photo Credit: Alhaji Mohammed Taofeek Abdulazeez

Source: Twitter

Abdulazeez, who made the reservation while reflecting on his 60th birthday anniversary, which was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, said he has every reason to be grateful to God for sparing his life.

The monarch, while encouraging his family and the guests to believe solely in God, explained that no power would have made him come out of the turbulent period if not God.

He added that humanity requires that the needy are well catered for in order to have a society free of social vices.

While thanking the people of Ogidi Gbogbo community, the celebrant assured them of continued development and intervention to empower his subjects, especially the poor masses.

According to him, talks are ongoing to facilitate several key infrastructural projects and programmes to boost economic activities in the community.

"Whenever I look back to where I am coming from, it can only be God, as no power from anywhere would have saved me during the challenging moments

"With six decades already spent, I will dedicate the rest of my life to praising the creator, giving back to society and helping the poor and needy

"My people of Ogidi Gbogbo community, let me thank you specially for making me your chief servant in leadership, but just as you know as we do, more projects, empowerment programmes are coming

"I assure you that in the near future, our community will experience a great development that will make it a mecca of sorts for many", he said.

Alhaji Abdulazeez thanked his family, friends and well-wishers who graced the occasion.

