A new mother has shared a video narrating her frustrating experience in the hands of a hairstylist whose shop she visited

In a video, she revealed that the hairstylist blatantly refused to attend to her after finding out that she just gave birth to a baby

While sharing her story, the new mother stated that she began hearing and experiencing several strange things after getting pregnant

A new mother expressed her frustration and disappointment after being refused service at a hair salon due to her recent childbirth.

The lady, who had been looking forward to a simple hair wash and styling session, was shocked when the hairstylist declined to attend to her.

Hairstylist sends customer home because she just gave birth Photo credit: Mummy_Taliah/TikTok, Zorica Nastasic/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

New mum shares experience at hair salon

Mummy_taliah, who shared her ordeal on TikTok, recounted how she had visited the salon after giving birth.

However, her plans were derailed when the hairstylist discovered she was a new mother and refused attending to her.

According to the new mother, the stylist bluntly refused to touch her hair, citing her recent delivery as the reason.

In her words:

"I went to the saloon today to wash my hair and make cornrows just to get my spark a bit. The lady legit refused to attend to me. Cause I just gave birth o. She asked me to go back home. Please mamas when did you touch your hair after delivery. I've heard too much since I got pregnant."

New mother shares her experience at hair salon. Photo credit: Mummy_Taliah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as new mum shares experience at salon

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences.

@CAKE VENDOR IN BERGER/LAGOS said:

"I relaxed my hair a week after delivery and I almost ran mad. I washed the hair immediately the lady took her hands off it and I suffered hair loss."

@nma-is-kind said:

"She likes you oo. I made my hair few weeks after delivery. Omoh! all my front hair disappeared to God knows where. I had to cut my hair las last."

@Nurse Rose commented:

"I didn’t know nd I made my hair by myself 3 weeks after delivery my own even worse because as a postpartum mum you are not supposed to make hair yet and no postpartum mom is supposed to make it."

@officialpeacey said:

"I think that’s a superstition belief because my own is still intact been making my hair. If you’re going to postpartum hair loss you will have it whether you make your hair not. They even said if you just give birth you can’t someone else’s hair but my sister front hair has been intact."

@Dermiey Sustainable weight loss wrote:

"I made mine 5 days after delivery, my hair never retained the same. I ended up cutting it all off cus the hair loss was crazyyy."

@Micheysignature said:

"I washed and made my sister’s hair the next day after childbirth and her hair was even fuller than before childbirth."

@D&M reacted:

"The next day after delivery because nah my hair I take wage war inside labor room & u don’t want to see what it looked like when I came back home now na forest me &my son carry not even hair."

@BMIC Creations And Events added:

"I was busily braiding my hair few days after delivery. I lost my front hair at last I went for a haircut."

@Eliana Kalema said:

"No one is supposed to touch your head after delivery, that's y most people go to saloon before delivery so that in the first month no one has access."

@Totes hub reacted:

"My place believe a nursing mom (within 3 months) can't play someone else's hair, else the person will have hair loss, don't know about not touching yours shaa."

@Yemmy_ayanfe added:

"The pulling on your scalp will affect the nerves. After 40 days your body should be recovered enough to stand the pulling. Next time braid your hair two weeks before EDD and just leave it and cover it."

Watch the video here:

Baby girl helps mum at hairdressing salon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby who helped her mother at a hairdressing salon went viral after a heartwarming video of the moment surfaced online.

The baby was spotted in the video braiding a wig like a professional hairdresser.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng