A mild drama ensued on a bus in the United States as a young man attempted to pay his fare with a Nigerian N50 note

The Nigerian youth stretched the plastic N50 note to the unsuspecting driver after arriving at his destination

In the epic prank video, the young man eventually came clean to the driver, and it left people in stitches

A young Nigerian man, @embrace_death1, has shared what happened when he tried to prank a White bus driver in the US by paying his fare in a Nigerian N50 note.

In a viral prank video, the man gave the driver a N50 note after getting to his destination.

The unsuspecting older driver in the video asked the man how much it would be when converted to the United States dollar, and he replied:

"This is like lower than one cent. I am just kidding."

The driver further noted that the note felt plastic. Eventually, the young man withdrew the note and paid the driver in a US dollar bill.

Commenting on the driver's behaviour, the man wrote:

"Werey think say na big money."

The drama between the young man and the driver amused internet users as the clip went viral on TikTok.

Reactions trail man's action on US bus

Øfficial Ãzålãt💯🤫💯 said:

"That guy shame us oo, them ask u plastic he say he no no."

urexboyfriend3 said:

"See trust 😂if nah my country you go here say abeg gimme my money hold your cloth."

JungleMan said:

"All of you trying to clarify that 50 Naira is higher than 1cent Una no dey shame?"

LOHBAH ❤️ said:

"Bro how did you take 50 naria..Are you spoiling our country."

Serina Viva tailor said:

"Ooooooooooooo my God, who swear for this country like this 😭 omo this one pain me o make I no lie."

Ama said:

"Even here in Nigeria it's lower than anything...cos you can't purchase nothing with it."

M.o.B_thug🥷🏾🩸 said:

"Bro de fear mk dem no deport am."

Trust Stanly said:

"Is nylon not plastic, is unique they don’t have that, pour water on dollars and the 50 naira you will see quality man, be proud of your currency."

samboddy said:

"Both of Una na werey e say plastic werey say e no know."

