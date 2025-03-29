A lady said she bought her father a phone so he could finally use a new phone, having used an old one for a long time

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing a new phone she bought for her father.

According to the lady, her father has been using the same one for the past nine years.

The lady said her father has been using the same for nine years.

In a TikTok video, @glossbyaliyah said she bought a Techno Pop 9 for her father so he could enjoy an Android phone.

"I bought a phone for my father. Let me tell you the story. When I was in JSS1, one of my favourite aunties gifted me a phone. My parents did not really like the idea because they wanted my first phone to be after school, but they accepted it nevertheless. That's how one day, my mummy sent me on an errand, I and think I didn't go or something, and my dad got really angry. He collected that phone from me and threw it away.

She said that after her father threw her phone away, she cried and insisted he must find it.

The lady says she bought a Techno Pop 9 phone for her father.

The story continues:

"Omo! It wasn't funny, you need to see the way I was crying that day and shouting that he has taken my life and ended my life just because of the phone. My dad was so scared, he had to enter the bush to go and look for the phone. He saw the phone but the phone has spoilt beyond repairs. He allowed me use his phone then. So, I just put my SIM inside and we were both using the phone. When I got to JSS3, my dad changed his phone and got me a button phone. After then, my daddy has gotten me two android phones and he has gotten my brother phones. But he has not changed his phone since that JSS3. This is the 9th year of the phone and I just know it is high time I changed that phone."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys new phone for her father

@Lizdepreneur said:

"I followed you cos of this video because this is what I'm trusting God for...I want to get my Dad a new phone. That man don try. He used his phone for years. God will help me."

@The Emerald Brand said:

"This is so beautiful. May Allah keep ullolifring so you can do moreeee! I want to see the reaction video Abeg."

