A woman recently shared her heartbreaking story on social media after her husband carried out an 'evil' act

According to the story, her husband had allegedly printed a fake obituary poster of her to enable him relocate abroad with another woman

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok shared their opinions in the comments section

A woman's shocking revelation on social media about her husband has sparked a mix of outrage and sympathy.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, shared a heart-wrenching account of her husband's alleged deception.

Woman laments as husband prints fake obituary of her

In a TikTok post shared by @tbque01, the woman recounted how her husband's friend had shown her a fake obituary poster and death certificate, allegedly created by her husband.

The husband's alleged motive was to relocate abroad with another woman, and the fake documents were apparently intended to facilitate his escape.

In her words:

"Life almost ended when my husband's friend showed me a copy of my obituary and death certificate that my husband did because he wants to relocate abroad with another woman."

Reactions as man prints fake obituary of wife

The woman's story sent shockwaves through the TikTok community, with many users expressing their disgust and outrage at the husband's alleged actions.

Comments section of the TikTok post was filled with messages of support and sympathy for the woman, as well as condemnations of her husband's behaviour.

Lady deals with husband for cheating on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in the diaspora narrated how she cheated back on her husband after she caught him in bed with a woman.

In a video, she shared what her husband told her when she caught him cheating and how his family advised her not to leave the marriage over infidelity.

