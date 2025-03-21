A Nigerian woman who lives abroad shared a video showing off her two daughters who look so beautiful

However, the woman was not happy that all her children looked like her husband instead of resembling her

She said she was the one who carried the children in her womb for nine months but they resembled their father instead

A Nigerian woman shared a video on TikTok showing off her two beautiful daughters.

The video is attracting many reactions because of what the woman said about her two children.

The mother says her daughters all look like their father. Photo credit: TikTok/@ediffied.

Source: TikTok

In the video which was posted by Ediffied, the woman said she was not glad that her children looked like her husband.

She said the two beautiful young people all resembled her husband instead of her.

Ediffied noted that even though she was the one who carried the children in her womb, they left her and resembled their father.

The woman says she was not happy that her children did not look like her. Photo credit: TikTok/@ediffied.

Source: TikTok

The video is captioned:

"I carried our daughters for 9 months only for them to photocopy themselves to look exactly like their father."

However, some people argued that the children also looked like her. The woman joked that she needed a lawyer so she could sue.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother shares video of her two daughters

@just say_az said:

"Sophia does look like youuu!! A lot!!"

@praiselove said:

"But Sophie my favorite resemble you."

@adaike said:

"Sue them i don't like that kind of a thing is painful take them to court."

@Imoleayo said:

"Your womb opener resemble you now."

@sylvianwaiwu said:

"Senior madam is very beautiful."

@Haulat fahimtashh said:

"E better make you go court ma."

@kelly said:

"Since you done born for our student, oya born for yourself."

@stella said:

"The resemblance is to much."

@princess bridal said:

"Our family gen is so strong."

@Diva said:

"Add 1 more mama e go look like you. But don’t hold me responsible ooo."

@Margaret said:

"Less go to court oooooooo we are with you."

@Victor Orji said:

"Daughters mostly look like their Father especially First Daughters."

@GP-Iduh said:

"That's what is called 'Receipt' for wetin you invest in."

@bukkygold045 said:

"Our madam is beautiful ooo she looks gorgeous."

@Kayode Egbeyemi said:

"You're a proud mum! We feel your pain!"

@felix123 said:

"Mama that man needs to put you on monthly salary for doing this."

@Bella sweet said:

"Loôk at Sophia well its her fathers face abeg. She loôks like her father a lot."

@Certifiedarike said:

"Can you imagine? Justice for my sister please."

@Queen Bella said:

"Nooo your last born just look like you I always admire her."

Source: Legit.ng