Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian man who was seen chewing gum for the first time.

The video was posted by the man's daughter who said she went out with her father and she decided to give him chewing gum.

The man chews gum as if it has a strong bone in it. Photo credit: TikTok/Baby Joan.

In the video posted by Baby Joan, the man was chewing the gum as if it were a strong bone.

In fact, some netizens who saw the video on TikTok said the man chewed the gum like 'shaki.'

Joan said it was her father's first time chewing gum, and it was evident from the way he moved his mouth.

The lady shares video showing how her father chewed gum like bone. Photo credit: TikTok/Baby Joan.

The video is captioned:

"You went on a trip with your dad and he tried chewing gum for the first time."

Joan said it was her father who asked for the gum after he saw her chewing hers.

Her words:

"He saw me chewing mine then he asked me to give him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man chews gum for the first time

@stephanieeeee said:

"He’s chewing the gum in capital letters."

@SOFT QUEEN said:

"Daddy think say na shaki."

@Bec__ky said:

"Una go dey find people mouth wit una post."

@Veekie said:

"He’s fighting so hard not to swallow it, hence the increased strength in chewing and keeping it in his mouth."

@Resins_by_chee said:

"I been wan ask whether na plastic rubber daddy Dey chew but this respect wey I get for elders no gree me open mouth ask."

@Beauty said:

"I didn’t laugh at your daddy oooh."

@everythingbyrmtrends said:

"Na sugar cane dem use do the chewing gum? no stress daddy abeg."

@Vickii_philips said:

"And here’s my dad that hates gum and dem no born you well to chew am close to am."

@B_handsbeautyplace said:

"Wetin you do daddy no good o."

@cHuBBy said:

"Daddy won’t kee me with laughter. Make una no stress daddy abeg leave let him chew gum in peace."

@OG_BIMMS said:

"I don't know what I was expecting but it's definitely not that. Parents are so cute!!!"

@Mary Tash said:

"I think he’s trying to make that chewing gum sound."

@ELIZABETH said:

"Na once I go stretch hand make he drop am. Daddy no be parlour we Dey Abeg."

