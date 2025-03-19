Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his saga with socialite Sophia Egbueje has appeared as an examination question in a recent University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) examination

A man who saw the examination paper marvelled at the kind of question formed from it for law students to answer

People were divided about the right way to approach the question as the exam paper went viral online

Weeks after Burna Boy's misunderstanding with socialite Sophia Egbueje trended on social media, the University of Port Harcourt has used it as an examination question.

A TikTok user, @lifeof_mezuu, posted the examination question on the social media platform and got people talking.

UNIPORT uses Burna Boy and Sophia's fallout as examination question. Photo Credit: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje, TikTok/@lifeof_mezuu

Source: Instagram

The TikTok user was stunned it appeared as an exam question for law students of the institution.

The UNIPORT exam question on Burna Boy

The question, which carries three marks, required law students to advise Sophia on what to do after Burna Boy allegedly failed to get her a Lamborghini as promised following their reported bedroom affair. The question read:

"In what is now known as the "Lamba for Lambo" saga, Sophia had a one-night stand with Burna Boy with the agreement that the latter would buy her a Lamborghini Jeep. Burna Boy reneged on the agreement and Sophie is contemplating bring an action in court to enforce the agreement. Advise her (3 marks)."

Netizens were divided about how to answer it.

UNIPORT uses Burna Boy and Sophia's Lambo saga as an examination question. Photo Credit: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje, TikTok/@lifeof_mezuu

Source: Instagram

See the exam question below:

UNIPORT exam question stirs reactions

Rose-Mary said:

"My lecturer once asked us to etymological analysis and discuss the End SARs massacre using Karl Marx Theory😩😩."

ka_doonlifestylecontent3 said:

"My advice is take part payment before anything 🤣, the lecturer get luck say I no be him student 🤣."

OLIVER said:

"The question is based on consideration and one of the rules governing consideration in regards to the validity of any contract is that it mustn’t be immoral or illegal."

Daniel boluwatito said:

"There was no intent to create a contract and no consideration so the contract is void."

Olafemi Akinloye said:

"3 marks for me to summarize 1hour of TikTok gist ? My school no go see this one oo nah nerve wrecking physics all the time 😂😹."

S-starrr❤️❤️ said:

"Na so my lecturer give us letter "You are the older sister to Priscilla Ojo who just got married.Write a letter to her congratulating her and advising her to set boundaries in her friendship with Eni."

Hadas_sah said:

"It's an illegal contract. The contract is void because it expresses sexual immorality which is illegal. Therefore Sophia can't win the case."

Burna Boy claps back at Sophia Egbueje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Burna Boy had clapped back at socialite Sophia Egbueje amid their Lambo saga.

In a post on his Instagram story, Burna Boy made a video laughing and singing as he mocked Sophia. He added that he didn't buy a Lambo, and that was why someone was shouting.

While singing that he could not see some people around, some of his aides were in the background singing with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng