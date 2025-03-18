A Nigerian father has shared a video lamenting bitterly on TikTok after assisting his children with their school assignments

In the video, he warned his children's teachers and made it clear that he was fed up with constantly helping his children with their assignments

The father's outburst sparked reactions on social media, with many people sharing their opinions on parental involvement in homework

A Nigerian father has vented his frustration over assisting his children with their school assignments.

The father, who took to TikTok to express his annoyance, complained about the frequency and complexity of the homework, which he felt was becoming an undue burden on him.

Father says he's tired of helping children with assignments

Identified as @iamxpectedofficial on TikTok, the father explained the challenge he has been facing and warned his children's teachers.

He argued that teachers were over-relying on parents to complete homework tasks, which was impacting his ability to manage his own time and responsibilities.

His plea to the teachers was clear, to strike a better balance between homework and in-class learning.

In his words:

"I'm tired of doing homework with my kids everyday. This goes to teachers. You people would have told me to come and join you in school because tell me why I will be doing homework with my kids everyday. I have things to do. I have other things to do. The reason I sent them to school is for you to teach them and give them homework that they can actually come back and do by themselves.

"Not everyday I have things to do and I'll still come back and do homework. Do you think I don't have what to do? Abi am I doing the work for you people? Please I'm tired of doing homework o. I'm tired. Some of the homework, I have to even browse them. I am tired unless you people will start paying me for doing homework."

Reactions as dad laments over children's homework

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with some users sympathising with the father's plight and others arguing that parental involvement in homework was essential for a child's educational development.

@Labeezzyy said:

"I just finished drawing sheep, I don tire my daughter said it doesn’t look like a sheep."

@RHA HEENAH said:

"You never know shame until u do homework for kids and they get zero. The kids starts looking down on u."

@RozaytheGreat commented:

"Low key this was why I stopped going to my uncle’s house, until they ask u to solve lcm and hcf, omo I stopped going there."

@Dr. Tonex said:

"Imagine helping ur child to do homework, & d teacher score her 2/10, then my child was calling me olodo. See d kind embarrassment d teacher caused me."

@Faye Kachy wrote:

"I did maths home work for my son, he got 0/10, next day I took him to school, his teacher called me aside, took book and pen and started teaching me how to solve it so my son won't score 0 again."

@Nkiru Uzochukwu707 added:

"I finished maths assignment for my daughter and she scored 9 over 20 since that day I have respected myself cause she spread the good news all over."

Watch the video here:

Mother complains over difficult maths homework

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum whose kid was given a difficult mathematics assignment cried out in a viral video.

The woman questioned her child's school over giving the kid more difficult questions than what was taught in the class.

