A Nigerian man has shared the hilarious voice note that his coursemate's mother sent to their WhatsApp group chat

According to the young man, his coursemate had used her mother's line to join the class's WhatsApp group chat

However, her mother was not having it at all and she immediately sent a message warning all members of the group chat

A Nigerian student's decision to use her mother's phone number to join a university group chat backfired in hilarious fashion.

The mother, identified as Mrs Okonkwo, was not happy when she discovered her phone number had been added to the chat without her knowledge or consent.

Mum shares warning to members of group chat

The incident came to light when a fellow student identified @progress_imsu, posted a voice note sent by Mrs Okonkwo to the group chat.

In the voice note, Mrs Okonkwo sternly warned the group members to refrain from sending her any further messages, invoking the name of God and Jesus to drive her point home.

The voice note, which has since gone viral, revealed Mrs Okonkwo's stern demeanour and her clear disapproval of her phone number being used without her permission.

In her words:

"Please whosoever you are, please don't use this line again. This is Mrs Okonkwo's line. Please I beg you in the name of God my father. Please never you send anything in this line again. It's not Mmesoma line. Please don't post anything here again or voice note. I don't want to hear it. By the name of Jesus, I cast you away from this phone in Jesus name."

The student who shared the voice note on TikTok added a caption that simply explained the situation.

"POV: My coursemate used her mother's phone number to join our group chat," he said.

Reactions trail woman's voice note to group chat

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@SABINA THE BILLIONAIRE said:

"Y’all check on Mmesoma."

@thebigheart$ stated:

"Sorry to those who will skip. Your mom shall enjoy the fruit of her labour."

@Toyosimi said:

"Na me be mmesoma and I don graduate like this I no dey come back that school."

@mum and baby's lifestyle said:

"Hahahahah African mothers are the best, they are so funny. Sorry Mrs. Okonkwo."

@Coach Uche said:

"Sorry to those who will skip. Your mom shall enjoy the fruit of her labour."

@G🖇 said:

"I like as everybody pretend say them no see the guy nose."

@User_Not_Found said:

"I no go come school again."

@Raymond said:

"Shame hide me and my babe inside Oluwa dollars bathroom."

@Nëssy reacted:

"Omo she say na “I cast u away from this phone “why are u guys traumatizing her na."

@Zoba Kate added:

"Is Mrs Okonkwo’s line pls I beg you in the name of God my father."

Nigerian mother returns to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother made her children proud after she returned to school in a bid to further her education.

The woman, who is a mother of five children, has now graduated from school, and her video has gone viral.

