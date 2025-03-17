After hearing rumours about their property, a family stormed the place to discover their tenant turned it into a nightclub

According to the family, the man wasn't paying rent and refused to take their calls, prompting them to take quick action

A video showed how the tenant modified the house he rented, adding a swimming pool and suites

A family has taken their tenant to court for converting their property into a nightclub.

A member of the family, identified as @itspronouncedmeekuh on TikTok, narrated how they found out the tenant modified their property without their permission.

A tenant turns house he rented to a nightclub. Photo Credit: @itspronouncedmeekuh

Tenant modifies house to nightclub

@itspronouncedmeekuh said they heard rumours and paid a surprise visit to their property, only to confirm it has really been converted to a different use.

She noted that the tenant refused to take calls and wasn't paying rent. @itspronouncedmeekuh shared a video of what the tenant turned their property into.

"We heard some rumours and decided to make a surprise visit only to realise he modified the entire property without consent.

"This man wasn't even paying rent and he was ignoring all our calls..."

The family member noted that the tenant went as far as promoting the "bar and lounge" heavily on social media, advertising its rooms as private suites.

After the tenant ignored the court case, the family showed up with law enforcement agents.

A tenant turns house to a nightclub. Photo Credit: @itspronouncedmeekuh

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail tenant's action

Shellyann | Importation said:

"Not people in the comments supporting him... Eei! I guess that's why some landlords are very picky. The entitlement is too much."

Truly Ekumfi said:

"Aside flouting the owners agreement I think he did a very amazing job."

of/4 said:

"In Lagos, someone rented a 3-bedroom flat and turned one of the rooms to a fishpond using plastic water tanks."

Le Grande Leen said:

"What’s wrong that you even had to film it and post? just ask for more rent and when he vacates the should remove all the modifications and leave the house as he found it."

Mr_Amt_the_Foodi🇬🇭 🇹🇬 🇦🇪 said:

"But he did extremely well… he designed the place and now you’re coming to enjoy in it."

Blessing said:

"To be honest, the only thing that would vex me is the unpaid rent. Because the renovations look good."

mollymummy001 said:

"This is chez toi, nana. I lived here for 11 months with my dog Molly. The man rip me 3k dollars for car that I never see till date no explanation. He bulled me into accepting my condition."

