A video of a little Nigerian boy who got tired of his homework has left netizens rolling on the floor

The little boy gently closed his book and walked away while his mother watched and filmed the funny moment

The video ignited lots of funny reactions from social media users who shared their experiences with children

A funny little boy who got exhausted from studying at home has gone viral on the TikTok app.

The little boy’s mother identified as @tomiee_97 shared the hilarious clip which showed her son abruptly closing his assignment book.

Little boy tired of doing homework Photo credit: @tomiee97/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy gets exhausted from studying

After closing his book, he stood up from the floor and walked away while his mother watched and recorded the moment.

Apparently, the little boy got tired of studying and decided that it was time to take a necessary break.

His mother captioned the video:

“For school wey you just start you dey close book.”

Reactions as boy abruptly closes assignment book

The video stirred lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Chubby queen Ys said:

“How can you ask my clients to write homework without cold juice and snacks please I am writing a petition against you for forcing my clients.”

CAKES AND DONUTS IN AKURE said:

“Dey play when you never even find.”

Elam Alex backup page said:

“School no Dey run make in rest.”

@pecumummy reacted:

“School no hard, na u dey find 1st position when u can get 1st position from the back.”

ChiefChifuu said:

“Life na small small. today own don do.”

Witch Casket said:

“We that pass this stage don't get sense Abi.”

Don-MayorO said:

“U dey hand over when u never solve Emeka have two oranges and Ada have 3 of they divide how many will Tolu get, Oga open that book abeg.”

Kunjoo_Joshua said:

“Never hand over, Because you never solve if Obi is a boy who is ADA?”

@comfortoojuolape reacted:

“Me wey person tell, let's just do this tomorrow please, I want to watch movie.”

Omotayo Omowunmi Ade said:

“Baba close book still run comot tge side make breeze no open m back for eim front.”

Lady shares little boy's tough assignment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war has become the headache of a primary 3 student after it was given as an assignment.

This is after a Nigerian lady, Aisha Umar Bello, took to Twitter to share the 'hard' assignment wondering why a school would give such to a primary 3 student.

