A Nigerian dog has gone viral on social media because of the 'acrobatic' way it used to enter a compound

In a video captured and shared on social media, the dog was seen jumping into the compound in a fascinating way

The gate was not open, so the dog jumped the high metal and entered the compound in a way that made netizens laugh

A dog is trending on social media because of the method it used when it wanted to enter a compound.

When the dog got to the gate, it saw that the gate was locked, but it did not allow the barrier to prevent it from entering into the compound.

The Nigerian dog scales the gate of the compound like a human being. Photo credit: TikTok/@mizta_ip.

Source: TikTok

In the video which was posted by @mizta_ip, the dog scaled the gate of the house and got in.

The dog jumped up high and got its hands on the fence, followed a small space, and then landed inside.

The man who posted the video said the dog belongs to his neighbour. The video is attracting many funny reactions from netizens.

The dog enters the compound after jumping and scaling the fence. Photo credit: Tiktok/@mizta_ip.

Source: TikTok

The video is captioned:

"This my Neighbour Dog be doing wonders lately."

While some people said the dog was smart, others insisted that it exhibited criminal behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as dog jumps gate to enter compound

@Slime said:

"That dog na thief nothing you wen tell me."

@callmemama said:

"Afar Abeg which street make I avoid that location Abeg."

@Abuja Online Store said:

"Imagine say u dey gate dey knock. He go just comot."

@official_basil_1 said:

"Who else noticed the dog missed it step."

@Nehmi💕|UGC|Content Creator said:

"The gate is locked, don’t worry it won’t come near you… these are the reasons!"

@emirate said:

"You go think say this dog no fit come out from gate, you go just find n trouble until the dog show you wonders."

@Gotpaid said:

"Sharp black gate with church poster Incase sha."

@lampardsparrow said:

"Hmmmm no get watin you wan tell me na woman he go find."

@Kingbalmainn said:

"That’s a smart dog right there!"

@sam_star_001 said:

"Even dog the take risk pass humans."

@__pręsh said:

"This is how I entered my relationship."

@mcrexvibez said:

"If this dog change am for you eh your mind go day."

@ichabod CRANE said:

"Make them no show Jacki this video shaa."

@Shemz said:

"Omo. wahala for who go go knock for that gate."

@Saddy said:

"Person for comment say thr dog na thief."

@Meek_Kell said:

"Make this dog no just chase person."

Source: Legit.ng