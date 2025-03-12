A Nigerian lady said she was approached by a man who wanted to collect her phone number, but she refused to give him her contact

The lady said the reason she rejected the man's olive branch was because he is too old to date her if they were to go into a relationship

According to the lady, the man in question is 45 years old and she considers him too old for her because she is still young

A Nigerian lady said she was approached by a man but she totally refused to accept his gesture.

According to the lady, the man had wanted to collect her phone number but she refused to give it to him.

The lady says the man who is 45 is too old for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@_yoursafespace_e.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video she posted, Your Safe Space said she considered the man to be too old for her.

According to her, the man who approached her to take her number is 45 years old.

She said after she refused to give the man her number, the man said men can get any woman they want at any age.

The Nigerian lady says a 45-year-old man is too old for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@_yoursafespace_e.

Source: TikTok

However, the lady told him that it was only old men who were rich that could get women who they wanted.

Her words:

"Women need to understand that men can't get women at any age. Wrong! Men with money can get women at any age. This man just walked up to me and he was trying to ask for my number and I was like I'm not interested. He was like why? I said for one, I'm not interested and you are way older than me. How old are you? He was like he is 45 and I was like, see, you are too old. And then he was like, he is a man, it doesn't matter. And I asked, what do you mean it doesn't matter? And then he said yea, men can date anybody at any age. I said I don't know who is deceiving you, you can't get with me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady rejects man who approached her

@Kunle Williams681 said:

"I’m 50 my wife is 35. Your father is your father no other man is your father. But I can respect your personal decision."

@SweetLisa said:

"I always tell them the factor isn’t age but money, same way a rich 50yrs old woman will get any young guy she want."

@_soft life aid:

"From 25 to 30 upward you are old not young, need to know what you want in life before 25 years old love is good but make money first."

@creamy said:

"What’s wrong with 30??? Should women be scared of aging? Are men not aging too."

Lady shares benefits of getting married to an old man

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she married an old man and that there were many benefits attached to the decision.

The lady posted a video on TikTok sharing some of the things she got from her loving and doting husband.

She showed that she got her passport stamped, indicating she may have travelled abroad with the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng