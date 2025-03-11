Two lucky people have discovered a treasure trove dumped several years ago, and it contains 15th Century coins in the Scottish Borders

Two very lucky people have found a treasure trove containing gold and silver coins.

The discovery was made at the Scottish Borders after the two metal detectorists detected the coins and the area was excavated.

The metal detectorists found coins of gold and silver. Photo credit: Crown Copyright/BBC.

The metal detectorists, Keith Young and Lisa Stephenson expressed delight at their discovery.

The gold and silver coins were dumped at the site around the 1460s, making them more than 500 years old.

They discovered 30 gold and silver coins, which are a mix of Scottish and English coins.

An analysis of the coins shows that they comprise English silver groats minted by Henry V (1413-1422) to Edward IV (1461-1483), and Scottish gold demy and half-demys of James I (1406-1437) and James II (1437-1460).

500-year-old coins found by two metal detectorists

One of the meta detectorists, Keith said:

"Lisa and I have been lucky enough to have found some wonderful artefacts while metal detecting, but nothing quite prepared us for a find like this. Hopefully the hoard will go on public display for others to enjoy."

Keith Young and Lisa Stephenson discovered the coins deposited at the site in the 1460s. Photo credit: Crown Copyright/BBC.

On her part, Lisa described their discovery as a find of a lifetime. She said:

"The hoard is the find of a lifetime and being part of the excavation with the National Museum and Treasure Trove team was an amazing experience, something we'll never forget."

BBC reports that the gold and silver coins have been reported to the Treasure Trove Unit, which assesses all Scottish archaeological discoveries.

Also, the coins will be referred to the Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel (SAFAP), an independent panel that would determine how much they are worth in today's value, which would be paid to the two people who discovered them.

Accredited museums could apply and buy the coins to be displayed. The money would go to the finders.

Antony Lee, who works with the Treasure Trove Unit, said the discovered coins were highly unusual.

He said:

"Keith and Lisa acted promptly and correctly in reporting it to us. "In turn we, along with archaeologists from National Museums Scotland, were able to attend and excavate the site, finding five more coins and documenting the circumstances of the hoard alongside the finders."

