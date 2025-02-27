Global site navigation

Video Shows Upscale Estate in Lekki Where 'Everyone' Owns Cybertruck, People React
People

Video Shows Upscale Estate in Lekki Where 'Everyone' Owns Cybertruck, People React

by  Ankrah Shalom 3 min read
  • A trending video has captured an estate in Lekki, Lagos state, with expensive Cybertrucks parked outside different buildings
  • According to the caption of the video, everyone in the estate reportedly owned a Cybertruck despite the whopping cost price
  • Social media users who came across the intriguing video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A video showing an upscale estate in Lekki, Lagos state, has captured the attention of many netizens.

The clip, which captured expensive Cybertrucks parked outside various buildings, left online users in awe.

Video shows upscale estate in Lekki where 'everyone' owns Cybertruck
Video captures Cybertrucks owned by residents of estate in Lekki Photo credit: @giwarealty/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Video shows upscale Lekki state with Cybertrucks

The video, shared on TikTok by @giwarealty, revealed the affluent lifestyle of the estate's residents.

In the clip, Cybertrucks were seen in different colours, each parked outside a separate building, leaving viewers amazed over the wealth on display.

A caption accompanying the video explained the scene, claiming that everyone in the estate had a Cybertruck.

Video shows upscale estate in Lekki where 'everyone' owns Cybertruck
The Cybertrucks worth a huge sum of cash Photo credit: @giwarealty/TikTok.
Source: TikTok
"Everyone has a Cybertruck in this estate in Lekki," the caption read.

As the video spread like wildfire on TikTok, users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many were amazed by the lavish display of wealth, while others expressed scepticism about the authenticity of their wealth.

The Cybertruck, a luxury electric vehicle manufactured by Tesla, is renowned for its sleek design and hefty price tag.

The fact that numerous residents in the estate allegedly owned one sparked a mixture of admiration and envy among online observers.

Reactions trail estate with Cybertrucks

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section of the video.

@Dave David said:

"Omo that is Omah lay house. The house with two cyber truck and that c450 Benz is his. I can’t forget that house knew that year when he bought it."

@cuzi said:

"Me and you go get money, say amen if you believe."

@KokotheCreator reacted:

"Expensive house, zero parking space, 5 cars parked outside. Omo."

@Williams Anaje said:

"Nigeria in one picture excess wealth in midst of poor environment."

@caleb_wox said:

"That’s omahlay’s house , those two cyber trucks are his."

@chiadikaobi commented:

"I can't imagine being called a rich guy and my cars are almost parked on the road after spending 9 figures in naira to buy a house. The c300 dey road already na. Nice one. E no easy to reach this level."

@Big_Festus commented:

"I Dey always tell people say no be everybody may Dey Nigeria Dey live for Nigeria some they live abroad inside Nigeria."

@crypto_ cheque added:

"Them no loud am oo but one popular musician buy him own and Internet no hear word for 2 months."

Watch the video here:

Man buys costly Mercedes Benz GLE 43

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after purchasing his dream luxury ride.

In a trending video, he showed off the car and congratulated himself on the great achievement.

Source: Legit.ng

