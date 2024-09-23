A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after dancing zealously during his child's dedication

In a video, the man who was dressed in a matching native outfit with his family carried the baby in his arms to the altar

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the lovely couple

A Nigerian father's energetic dance at his child's dedication ceremony won the hearts of netizens.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering lots of views and comments from viewers who were left in awe.

Dad dances energetically on baby's dedication day Photo credit: @blessing.gold74/TikTok, @xavierarnau/Getty Images. Depicted baby has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Dad dances happily at baby's dedication

Shared on the platform by @blessing.gold74, the video showed the doting father, dressed in matching traditional attire with his family, proudly cradling his baby in his arms as he made his way to the altar.

His wife watched him with a sweet smile on her face as congregants cheered them on with excitement.

"That kind of joy," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail father's happy dance during dedication

The TikTok video quickly racked up views and sparked an outpouring of admiration, with social media users rushing to congratulate the couple.

Commentators praised the father's unbridled joy, noting how his love and gratitude stole the spotlight.

@Mark Emmanuella said:

"E come be like say na the man carry the pikin for nine months. See happiness abeg. Congratulations sir. More strength ma."

@Marcel EGBININE said:

"Ny guy!!! Ejogba general!!! This guy is always happy. He is one guy that is super excited for everyone's win. I remember how he danced during my friend's Thanksgiving."

@favourfidelis260 said:

"You guys this is there second dedication you need to see the first they are putting on white I done laugh tire."

@CHRIS-LIGHT CLOTHING'S said:

"The kind dance I go dance when God finally bless me with my earnest desire after all this years."

@Grachi added:

"This is pure blessing. The one that brings unlimited joy. Congratulation to u sir. I tap from this joy. Amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man dances happily with baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian man dancing excitedly in church with his newborn baby cracked up a lot of people.

It was the day of his newborn baby's dedication at the church and he showed off his crazy dance moves.

