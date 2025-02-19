A Nigerian man said he used to have a girlfriend in Sweeden and that the woman gave him a lot of respect

In fact, the man said when he was coming home to Nigeria, the woman gave him 4000 Sweedish Kruner (N560k)

He said he was coming home to get married when he got the money from the woman who also advised him to marry in Nigeria

A Nigerian man found a good woman abroad who used to support him when he was still struggling.

The man said he was living in Sweden when he met the nice Oyinbo woman who became his pillar of support.

The man said his Oyinbo girlfriend supported him when he wanted to get married. Photo credit: Getty Images/pidjoe and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

In a video interview posted on TikTok by abroad-based storyteller Italian Davido, the man shared how the woman used to help him.

The man who identified himself as John said the woman was highly respectful and did not stress him when they were still dating.

Man finds kind Oyinbo woman in Sweden

According to the man, the Oyinbo woman was really nice to him and also assisted him in so many ways.

John noted that the woman he was dating was advanced in age and that he found many advantages in it.

In fact, John said when he was coming back to Nigeria to get married, the woman assisted him financially.

He revealed that the Oyinbo woman gave him 4000 Sweedish Kruner (N560k). He said the woman was aware that he wanted to get married to another person.

He said he got N560k from his Oyinbo girlfriend. Photo credit: Getty Images/Pidjoe and Richard Darko.

Source: Getty Images

According to him, she advised him to come back to Nigeria and get married, insisting that he was still very young.

He said the woman told him clearly not to get married in Sweden, but that he should go to his country and find a good wife.

According to the man, he took the Oyinbo woman's advice seriously because he did not want to marry someone who would disturb him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man abroad shares his dating experience

@Samson said:

"This guy suppose to carry lie word cup. Sometimes’ 4000 krona non reach ‘ 355 euro."

@destiny_obaze_ said:

"4000 Swedish krona na 355 euro not 3000 euro."

Source: Legit.ng