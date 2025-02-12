The sister of a UNIZIK lecturer, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, who was allegedly assaulted by a lecturer has spoken up about the incident

In a video, she expressed her pain over the situation while narrating what transpired between her brother and the student

While sharing the story online, the lady noted that her brother is the calmest and most humble person she ever met

A lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) was allegedly assaulted by a female student, sparking outrage online.

The lecturer's sister took to social media to share her brother's account of the incident, which occurred in a university corridor.

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer speaks

According to the sister, who shared her story in a video posted by @callmij1, her brother had just finished lecturing and was walking back to his office when the incident occurred.

He reportedly extended his hand to stop the student, who was recording a video, and asked her to delete the video.

However, the situation quickly escalated, with the student allegedly attacking the lecturer.

The sister described her brother as a calm and humble person who would rather avoid conflict.

According to her the lecturer's wife is a magistrate, and his daughter is a student at the same university.

In her words:

"The incident happened yesterday. My brother called me immediately after it occurred because we are very close. He told me he had just finished lecturing a class and was walking back to his office when he encountered the girl standing near the building where his office is located. He said he didn't initially notice her, as he wasn't aware she was recording a video.

"As he tried to walk past her, he realized she was moving towards him, so he extended his hand to stop her, saying "excuse me," and continued walking. He said he had taken a few steps when he heard the girl say, "Who does he think he is? Even if he's a lecturer, so what?" This caught his attention, and he stopped to see if the girl was his student, given her proximity to his office. However, upon approaching her, he didn't recognize her. That's when he noticed the phone and realized she was recording a video. He asked her to delete the video, as he didn't want his face in it.

"The girl started ranting, and the situation escalated. According to him, things quickly spiralled out of control. He claimed the girl attacked him, beating and scratching him, drawing blood on his arm, and tearing his clothes while shouting. He was in a state of shock, and people gathered to see what was happening. That's the whole story. Immediately after the incident, I didn't even know how serious it was because my brother told me about it in a casual manner, like he was just sharing a story. He said, "Can you imagine what happened today? A student attacked me." We had actually discussed it the night before and laughed about it, but when I saw the video online, I immediately called him and asked if that's really what happened.

"My brother is a very calm person, and it's hard to believe he was involved in such an incident. He's not even on Instagram, to the best of my knowledge. The person you saw in the video is my brother, and he's one of the calmest, most humble people you'll ever meet. He's the type of person who would rather let things go than escalate a situation.

"It's painful to see all the comments online, with most people defending the girl and suggesting that my brother might have tried something with her. His wife is a magistrate, for goodness' sake! His first daughter is a student at the same university, although she's in a different department. It's humiliating for him, and I've spoken to him more than ten times today. He's really upset."

Reactions as sister of UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Adaobi_Jennifer said:

"This lecturer taught us in year One, he's calm and does not have any problem and is not the type to mess around with students, he's a minister in a church (garden of grace)I once attended."

@Gellerbae stated:

"Honestly the only reply that should’ve came out from that’s girls mouth when the lecturer said excuse me (was sorry sir). Like ehh why she come over do things."

@mimirado28 said:

"This story na lie so the girl dey mad na she just start to dey bite am make una talk true."

@only one bebe commented:

"They said her mum is also a lecturer how will she feel if a student did that to her mum ? I don’t know what is wrong with people nowadays how can u raise ur hands on a lecturer?"

@chizy604 added:

"At some point in my life meeting people of different characters I go just de thank God the way My parents take train me cause I fear for the the next generation. So sad."

