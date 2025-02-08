A Nigerian man who lives in Europe said after he moved abroad, he had to live with an Oyinbo woman

The man said he had no accommodation when he first arrived in Europe so he had to make do with his girlfriend

In a video interview shared on TikTok, he said the Oyinbo woman he was living with was 54 years old

A Nigerian man who lives in Europe shared the things he went through before he settled down.

The man spoke in a video interview during which he answered questions about his relocation to Europe.

The video was posted on TikTok by Italian Davido and the man said he did not have a place to live when he got to Europe.

According to him, he started living with his girlfriend who happened to be an Oyinbo woman.

He revealed that the Swedish woman was 54 years old and that she offered to accommodate him.

"I stayed with one white woman there. Na my babe. She done already born two. But I just stayed with am because house package dey hard there."

He mentioned the particular European country where he lived as Sweden.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man stays with his 54 year old girlfriend abroad

@Ella Gold said:

"Swedish woman keep you three years you nor support her she go fling you out unknowingly. Accomadation is not so hard oga."

@GharteyErasmus89 said:

"No easy for abroad."

@Toniman said:

"Some look attractive, Younger than their age."

@Connie said:

"This Nigeria men really know how to hustle shah."

@Arinpat said:

"hahahhahahah 54yrs old woman be your babe. What my brothers cannot do does not exist."

@HonElvis9ja said:

"34 yrs old Nigerian man can satisfy 50/60 yrs old white woman,but 50/60 yrs old man can't satisfy a Nigeria woman."

@Royalty said:

"You can ask anyhow question, which one be why you nor marry the woman?"

@Akinwumi Osha said:

"Make una help me find my own oyinbo too nao age is just a number."

@fidusnaija said:

"Wetin I take like Swedish women be say; dem sabi give lajan without not even asking sef. dem too pure. nice peoples."

@danielargolden said:

"54 years fresh, but 30 years old lady for Nigeria, old."

