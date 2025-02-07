A woman who sought safety away from her home during the Israeli-Gaza war has finally returned

In a touching video which is trending on TikTok, the woman came back and saw that her house was still standing

Many homes in Gaza were levelled during the war which witnessed massive bombardments and loss of lives

There has been a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and people are returning to their homes.

Hamas and the Israelis reached a truce which allowed people to return to their homes after the cessation of hostilities.

Gazan woman returns to see her house intact. Photo credit: TokTok/Metrouk.

Source: TikTok

It has been over a year since the war started and it witnessed heavy bombardments in the enclave which is home to over 2 million people.

People are now trying to pick up the pieces of their lives and start over if they have lost everything.

Woman's house untouched by war in Gaza

However, one woman was lucky to have returned home and found her house intact.

She had sought refuge elsewhere just like other residents of the area but her house was untouched by the excruciating chaos.

In a TikTok video which has melted many hearts online, the woman was shouting emotionally when she saw her house.

When she got to her house, the woman fell down and started praising God in happiness.

It could be seen that the building was largely untouched despite the fact that many houses in Gaza were literally levelled.

The video, posted by Metrouk is captioned:

"This is the moment a Palestinian woman discovered her home is still standing in Gaza after a 15-month-long devastating war. Food vlogger Safaa is one of thousands of displaced Palestinians who have returned to their homes, which have been mostly reduced to rubble or left as half-standing structures. Fortunately, her home was still standing and she has shared before and after images of her home on her Instagram."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Gaza woman finds her house intact

@Dany said:

"The way she immediately knelt down and gave glory to God!"

@Quriaeé said:

"When she instantly went to give thanks I just broke down in tears."

@Yas said:

"It’s not normal that we are celebrating civilian homes not being bombed as an exceptional thing. The Israelis normalized savagery and barbarism."

@casey said:

"I can’t even begin to comprehend what these people have gone through."

@slender.fingers said:

"Only a higher power understands how happy I am for you and your family and Palestine."

Head of Hamas killed in Gaza

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday, October 3, said a strike three months ago killed three senior Hamas leaders in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the strike killed Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, and two other senior Hamas leaders.

Slain Mushtaha had a direct impact on decisions relating to Hamas’ force deployment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng