A recent TikTok video has garnered attention after a Nigerian lady asked her friends to disclose their bank account balances.

The video, which has sparked a mix of reactions, revealed the financial lives of the lady's friends from school.

Nigerian students' bank account balances go viral Photo credit: @youfoundtreasure1/TikTok.

Nigerian students mention bank account balances

The lady, known as @youfoundtreasure1 on TikTok, had asked her friends to share their bank balances, and the responses were varied.

Some claimed to have no money, while others revealed surprisingly high balances deposited in their accounts.

The friends, comprising both males and females, shared their financial situations, with some even mentioning outstanding loans.

Their responses included:

"N5, N1,000, 0, N144, N-38, N6,000, N1 million, N1,500, O naira, N1,000."

The video sparked lots of comments with social media users expressing surprise, amusement, and even concern.

Some viewers praised the friends' honesty, while others questioned the wisdom of sharing such personal information online.

"Asking my friends their bank account balance," the video's caption read.

Reactions as students mention account balances

The video has since become a talking point on TikTok, with many weighing in and sharing their opinions.

@$!ℕℕ€ℝ_𝕎Įℝ€ said:

"Who else is watching from Ghana prison bur I go soon come 9ja I don see one wife."

@emmanueljoe31 said:

"Pearl 00000-00."

@Pre stated:

"Pls follow back."

@Moyosoluwa said:

"Nah timi own off me."

@NURSE_SKIBBO said:

"I don see wife."

@Prince sammy said:

"All your friends no get money."

@Jimmy Coke asked:

"What’s timi?"

@Tessy stated:

"1500 with confidence. Tosinnnnnn."

@ezraaa said:

"This might seem funny but it's true I remember having absolutely nothing in my account and I was trekking to classes. If I said I had 0 naira nobody will believe but it was truth."

Watch the video below:

Man's OPay account balance trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady left internet users in stitches after sharing an OPay account balance she saw on a bus.

The lady noticed a male passenger in front of her using his OPay account and filmed his account balance.

Source: Legit.ng