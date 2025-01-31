A transwoman in the United States of America has lamented after seeing a change in gender in his passport

The transwoman who was originally born a man cried out over the change and shared an email explaining the reason

Many people who came across the video shared their thoughts on the change, which was in line with Donald Trump’s new policy

A transwoman in the United States of America, Zaya Perysian, has cried after seeing his gender changed to male in his new passport.

Born originally as a man, Zaya stated he underwent surgery and had earlier changed all his documents to become female.

US transwoman Zaya Perysian faults the change of his gender to male on his passport following President Donald Trump's latest directive. Photo: TikTok/@zayaperysian, Getty Images/Mandel Ngan

In a video by @zayaperysian on TikTok, the transwoman also read out an email explaining how the gender was changed from female to male.

This new change occurred after the current president, Donald Trump, signed a policy cancelling cross-dressing, and transgenders while emphasising that a man will be referred to as a male and a woman a female.

The transwoman complained about how his gender has been reversed in his passport.

Zaya said in the video:

“In case you’re wondering what it’s like being transgender under this new administration, I just got my new passport in the mail and they changed the gender to male because of Donald Trump.”

The mail sent read:

“The s£x was corrected on your passport application. The changes were made for one of the following reasons: to match our record.”

Zaya stated that the only record that ever identified him as male was a passport he had when he was much younger.

He explained:

“So, basically it doesn’t matter that all of my other documents say female and that I’ve had my s£x change surgery, if you’ve had a passport in the past that displays the opposite s£x, then they will not honor your gender change...I will be seeking legal action."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail transwoman's video

@Silliest Goose said:

"This is so heartbreaking I’m so sorry."

@vi said:

"honestly who cares, it’s just a little letter that no one pays attention to and means as much as you want it to. you look amazing either way."

@Lea Kierysch said:

"I hope you get your money back for what you paid to get your documents changed. Get a lawyer if you can."

@Liv said:

"How fast do they work? In my country just making passport takes over a month if you dont pay a lot more to have it sooner."

@Slyde said:

"This is what I’m worried about. I’m in the process of updating my birth certificate, but I’ve had a couple passports in the past, so I’m gonna have a beard and my stuff is gonna F."

Trump’s new policies as American president

Legi.ng previously reported that Trump issued over 200 executive orders on his first day in office.

These orders affect immigration, climate, pardons, and foreign policy but many expect them to be challenged.

Also, due to public outcry, Trump reversed an executive order on the ban of emergency HIV treatment funding to poor countries.

