The Trump administration has issued a waiver to ensure uninterrupted HIV treatment for 20 million people in 55 countries, despite a 90-day freeze on U.S. foreign aid

Global health leaders, including UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, praised the waiver as crucial to maintaining life-saving treatment and PEPFAR’s progress in fighting HIV/AIDS

While HIV treatment is secured, there are concerns about the impact on other U.S.-funded global health initiatives, with calls for continued investment to protect global health progress

In a last-minute move to prevent a potential health crisis, the Trump administration has issued an emergency waiver to ensure that millions of people living with HIV across 55 countries continue receiving life-saving treatment.

This is coming days after US President Donald Trump halted the financial support for HIV treatment in Nigeria and other developing countries.

Emergency waiver secures PEPFAR funding

Announced Tuesday, January 27, by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the emergency waiver guarantees that funding from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will flow uninterrupted, despite a broader 90-day suspension of U.S. foreign development assistance.

PEPFAR, which is the largest global initiative dedicated to combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic, currently provides antiretroviral therapy to more than 20 million people worldwide.

Legit.ng gathered that the emergency waiver comes as a response to a January executive order that temporarily halted U.S. development aid while the government conducts a sweeping review of its effectiveness and alignment with American foreign policy interests.

The freeze had raised alarm among global health advocates, warning that any disruption in HIV treatment could have deadly consequences, healthnews.ng reported.

Global health advocates applaud the decision

Applaud Trump's reverse of his executive order, Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, the United Nations agency dedicated to the global HIV response, said:

“UNAIDS welcomes this waiver from the U.S. government, which ensures that millions of people living with HIV can continue to receive life-saving medication.

“This urgent decision recognizes PEPFAR’s critical role and restores hope to people living with HIV.”

Launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush, PEPFAR has long enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington and has played a pivotal role in reversing the trajectory of the AIDS epidemic, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where it has helped prevent millions of deaths.

Concerns beyond HIV treatment

The funding pause has not only raised concerns among global health organizations but also within recipient countries, where U.S.-supported HIV treatment programs form the backbone of national healthcare strategies, as reported by UN News.

UNAIDS, along with partner governments and advocacy groups, had been working to assess the full impact of the aid freeze and develop contingency plans to minimize service disruptions.

While the waiver guarantees the continuation of essential HIV treatment, it remains unclear how other U.S.-funded global health initiatives—including maternal health programs, tuberculosis prevention, and pandemic preparedness—will be affected by the ongoing aid review.

Call for continued investment in global health

Global health leaders are urging the U.S. government to reaffirm its commitment to global health leadership.

They warn that any further instability in funding could jeopardize two decades of progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“We are at a critical moment. Continued investment is essential to achieving the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," Ms. Byanyima said.

