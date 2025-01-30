A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional story recounting the challenges her brother faced before getting successful

According to the lady, her brother had served his first master for years but was brought back home without any payment

However, after serving his second master for seven long years, he was settled with money which he used to kick-start a business

A Nigerian lady recently shared a heartwarming story about her brother's journey to success, revealing the challenges he faced.

The lady, who took to TikTok to share her brother's inspiring story, recounted how he was forced to drop out of university due to financial difficulties.

Lady overjoyed as brother succeeds in business

Her brother's father subsequently arranged for him to work as an apprentice to a master trader, a common practice in Igbo culture known as "boi boi".

He was initially reluctant to take up the apprenticeship, but his father's insistence eventually won and he began the journey.

Sadly, his first stint as an apprentice proved to be a disastrous experience which drained him emotionally.

According to @ogochukwuenyeobi on TikTok, her brother was poorly treated by his master and was eventually sent back home without any form of compensation.

Undeterred, his father arranged for him to work under a different master, an arrangement that was to last for seven years.

Despite the challenges he faced, the brother persevered and eventually completed his apprenticeship.

He was rewarded with a settlement that enabled him to start his own business.

Two years later, the brother's hard work and determination paid off and he is now the proud owner of a thriving clothing shop.

The lady narrated:

"WHEN MY BROTHER LEFT FOR BOI BOI. After my brother finished secondary school, it was hard then to train him through university cos we were still trying to survive. We lived at onitsha then and my mum was trying her possible best to see us through the basic education, life was though and learnt at that early stage on how to hold solely on God. I attend ACM then, and every Saturday we usually have our prayer and fasting.

"At a very young age I learnt how to pray for my family or rather intercede for my family, so my brother finished his secondary school and my daddy told him that he will go and serve someone at ph then for 5yrs. Those that are Igbo will understand the concept of BOI BOi, my brother was a little happy then and at the same time not happy cos he was going to miss us.

"Fast forward to when he stayed there and was complaining how he sleeps on the tiles every night and sometimes no food for him that day, he pleaded with my father to come back but my father refused, could remember him crying on the phone saying he wants to come back home. Later something happened and his oga brought him back home with nothing! He came back and my daddy immediately looked for elsewhere he will go to, my brother cried for him to not go to someone else’s house again but my father refused saying he will be useless if he stays here, so they found a place for him and they agreed for him to stay for 7yrs.

"My brother cried like a baby begging my father, but he said no. We went to aba with the man and started again with his boi boi journey, everyday passed without me not mentioning him in my prayers for God to strengthen him always, I always tell him how big his future is but due to his present situation he seems not to believe me, but I know what I saw and Gods promises towards his own, he stayed there with a lot a begging, he called one night saying he wants to come back home again that we can’t stay there anymore, we all begged him, he insisted on coming back, even if mgbuka he will enter, daddy insisted.

"At the background, I was praying for strength, though he wasn’t seeing his future then, I was seeing it, he stayed until 7 years and he was settled! My brother was so happy for 9/10yrs of his life doing boi boi has finally come to an end, he started his own business last 2yrs and boom, God gave him speed!!! I don’t know what you’re going through and you think the time is not on your side, or what you need the speed of God for, God will give you speed in the areas that you’re slow in! Amenn!! God is writing your story!"

Reactions as man gets settled by master

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Favynma asked:

"Na your brother be young city for ABA?"

@charlesigwe4 reacted:

"God remember me this is 5 years after my freedom."

@preyecharles232 said:

"A story that ends with good news is what I prayed for myself in Jesus name amen."

@thebennybillschaperone said:

"This is inspiring. Sometimes, what we want won’t come to us we have to go for it. Lastly, God bless your dad and the boss he served. This is the beginning for your brother he will prosper globally."

@Stars added:

"Congratulations to you and your family. My bro is still in the process, And his own testimony shall be Massive."

Man overjoyed as younger brother gets successful

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian-American man showed the lovely house his younger brother acquired in the United Kingdom.

Celebrating his sibling on the house feat, he noted that it was not easy and appreciated God for making it possible.

