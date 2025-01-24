A Nigerian lady said she was in church early on Sunday morning, and she happened to be part of those who wrote examination

A Nigerian lady who went to church was surprised when she was made to sit for an examination.

The examination was based on topics which had been taught in the church's Sunday school classes.

The lady said she went to church early and she wrote Sunday school examinations. Photo credit: TikTok/Oluwaseyi Herself.

Source: TikTok

However, in her video which she posted on TikTok, Oluwaseyi Herself appeared unaware that an examination was going to hold.

Oluwaseyi did not mention the name of her church. She appeared to have found the examination difficult

She said she went to church early and it was exactly the time the Sunday school examination was taking place.

She captioned the video:

"You mistakenly came to church early and you met Sunday school exam. Wahala no dey finish for this out church."

Many Nigerian churches teach Sunday school lessons every week and also conduct examinations based on the topic from time to time.

Many people who saw the video shared their own experiences in their churches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady writes Sunday school examination

@hadazah said:

"I don know say nah CAC immediately you said Sunday school exam. That church too dey do oooo."

@dawter of grace said:

"Before I saw the video, I don know say na CAC."

@hayormhide said:

"Na only CAC fit run am."

@Ifeoluwa reacted:

"Same thing happened to me last week Sunday."

@Oyinkansolami said:

"I quickly go back school make them no see my odo."

@inioluwa said:

"This most be CAC. If you no write dey insult you taya."

@quinleenah said:

"Don’t be surprised when you see 10/100 upon all the epistles you wrote. CAC Sunday school exam ehn."

@Mercy_Owolabi said:

"I don know say na CAC."

@eyi.wunmi said:

"Me that did not go for Sunday school service for almost a year in school, still write the exam at my Grandma church at home."

@Honey babe said:

"Nah one fold one shepherd church be that."

@OGE said:

"Aswear I go just pieces the paper and throw it inside my bag or make I just return the paper peacefully to them."

@Bo_tife said:

"Nah small remain make them catch me yesterday."

@Ayomide said:

"Na yesterday we do our own objective and theory."

@EBUN OLUWA said:

"Nah, to just carry my bag, rush say them call me urgently I go come back, or I forgot to off ate.

@God's wealth said:

"I did mine last week Sunday, same question. I was shocked because I hardly attend Sunday school."

Source: Legit.ng