A video has captured the moment a Nigerian vice chancellor walked around the female hostel to check the facilities

In a heartwarming video, the female students happily came out of their rooms and began to sing for him as he walked around

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

The Vice Chancellor of Edwin Clark University recently made a visit to the female hostel to inspect the facilities.

His visit turned into a huge celebration as the excited students welcomed him with open arms and joyful voices.

Vice chancellor inspects school's hostel

A video of the visit, shared on TikTok by @ecu.anonymous, showed the vice chancellor walking through the hostel, surrounded by smiling students.

As he made his way through the corridors, the students burst into song, praising their vice chancellor and expressing their appreciation for his visit.

The vice chancellor was delighted by the warm reception, and he couldn't help but dance along to the music.

"The vice chancellor took a tour around the school facility, this is a video from the female Hostel 1. The Tour started in the morning and Trust me he wasn’t able to finish by 7:00pm. Take those dirty thoughts off ur mind," the video's caption read.

Reactions as VC visits girls' hostel

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with many users praising the vice chancellor for his dedication to his students and his willingness to engage with them.

Others commended the students for their warm hospitality and their love for their vice chancellor.

The visit was also seen as a heartwarming display of the positive relationship between the university administration and its students.

@jibs22 asked:

"Which school is this and what are they saying?"

@Lawani Eyimofe asked:

"Watin VC dey do for girl’s hostel at night, watin do day time???"

@Sigh said:

"Not everything has to be made weird. The girls clearly have no problem seeing that they are singing. Chill out."

@Tian Tian9086 commented:

"Some of u just like to claim don’t u see them happy and dat it could be a special day? Or don’t u have a father figure in ur life."

@cornflakes said:

"Idk what they saying but It sounds like tht "Aaron Pierre that's mufasaaa".

@judeethokoro commented:

"And if it’s in the male hostel, they nor really send he papa for there."

@dammy said:

"Na benue state be dis na that's our unity attire, idoma, tiv, igede, and ettilo."

@Madu Obinna commented:

"The fact he came to inspect the hostel himself shows he is a good guy."

@AshlynBlaq said:

"This kind thing no fit happen for Kashere federal university."

@Big Abas said:

"If na school wey I been attend, them for arrest Una. No be ABU again?"

@UMMU AMMAR said:

"My school we fit just dey pass like say nobody enter hostel sef."

@Honorchukwu commented:

"I wonder what what Unical students and will be thinking if they watch this."

@ayanfe said:

"If you tink you can graduate from this school without kissing ma cack."

@kattyj480katty added:

"No be bsu be this? I dey hear daddy sef? Omo our standard don drop- man in the hostel at night? Vc Vc hmmm."

