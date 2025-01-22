A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with her 'churchy' roommate after they had a serious argument at home

According to the lady, her roommate went ahead to lock the water drums at night to stop her from taking her bath

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to share her experience living with a roommate who claims to be devoutly religious.

The two got into a heated argument at home, which subsequently escalated and caused a petty act of revenge.

Lady uses sachet water to bathe after roommate locked drum Photo credit: @fayibaby/TikTok, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady accuses roommate of locking water drum

The lady, who shared her ordeal on TikTok under the handle @fayibaby, recounted how her roommate resorted to locking the water drum at night to deny her access to water for bathing.

According to the lady, she had purchased the drum herself, and her roommate had only filled it with water.

This display of revenge left the lady with no choice but to resort to using sachet water to bathe.

A video of her makeshift bathing arrangement sparked reactions on social media, with many users condemning the roommate's behaviour as unacceptable and unbecoming of someone who professes to be religious.

"POV: You are having issues with your churchy roommate. She locked the drum in the night so you won't take your bath. Weray think say i go beg am. Drum that I bought with my money just that she filled it," the video's caption read.

Reactions as roommate locks water drum

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Amarah said:

"Abeg commot ur water, I wan wash clothes inside my drum. Thank you."

@Blings_by_mira commented:

"Omor, she will have to relocate her water ASAP ooooh cause me I go like turn my drum upside down."

@Odunayomide said:

"Me I want to fold my clothes and put it inside my drum o, come and find a new home for your water. Simple."

@jennyemmy88 said:

"Na why I Dey warn my sister as she Dey go school say make she no gree make person stay with her, no matter what anything wey pass 1wk Dey go ur house. Cos trust me I saw shegeeeee."

@Chimdiadi reacted:

"Omo na so I squat person for 2 full years during uni days and this gal did me dirty that I was so determined to make sure she leaves my room because I was tired of putting up with her character."

@jennyemmy88 commented:

"My dear person Dey squat with Dey go tell people say the she Dey feed me, me wey get the room and foodstuffs. How I take feed myself from 100l to 300l long story short person wey accept her pursue."

@omavee0 said:

"No she will take her water out that night, back then in school I had issues with my roommate she didn’t allow me use her gas because what I had was stove, guess who slept on the floor that night."

@Odimgbe Mercy commented:

"My roommate for ND way no sabi cook or do anything at all go lie for her mum say she wan stay alone cause I no sabi cook or clean and if I toilet I no day flush, not knowing the mother go call my mum."

@THE BROWNSKIN GURL added:

"I once had this type of issue with my roommate I asked her to pour her water the worst part na me get all the bucket and bowl wey dey house werey call her mummy."

@Preshy Cutie added:

"How una take dey survive with roommates sef. I give una the stress pass government work. I nor go fit, them go dey settle quarrel for us too much abeg."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares experience with roommate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who shares a room with another lady shared the notice her roommate left for them in the room.

Franchesca Odyssey said her roommate warned against anyone making noise in her corner of the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng