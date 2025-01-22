Popular man of God, Apostle Johnson Sulaiman, has said men should leave ladies who usually ask for transportation fare to visit

He said any lady coming to see a man is also coming for something that would be mutually beneficial, such as marriage

The pastor counselled ladies in his church to stop asking men for transportation fare before they would visit

Apostle Johnson Sulaiman has advised men to severe their relationships with ladies who ask for transportation fare.

The man of God made the statement in a sermon, a clip of which has been reposted on TikTok.

Apostle Johnson Sulaiman said a lady should not ask for transportation fare to see a man. Photo credit: TikTok/@barnito_concept.

Source: TikTok

According to the pastor, any lady who asks for transportation fare to visit a man should be abandoned by the man.

He insisted a man should not give any lady transportation fare to visit him, since the visit is bound to be mutually beneficial to both parties.

Apostle Sulaiman wondered if the lady is not praying for marriage, suggesting it shouldn't be the responsibility of the man to pay transportation fare for a visit.

He said:

"Any lady that tells you to pay bike fare, leave her, leave her. You have to pay for her transport to see you for something that will be mutually beneficial to both of you? Is she not praying for marriage? Are you not the answer to the prayer? As you have started now, from there, you will pay other things. And I'm talking to my daughters here, don't do that. No body can price you beyond your package. Don't do that. Ah, I will send you bike fare, tell the man, 'what insult? Bike fare for what? I will take care of myself. When you are going somewhere, they take you out, as you are going out, have your money to pay for what you ordered. Have it, so that you don't order too much. You regulate what you order, incase anything happens. So that you don't wash plate."

The video, reposted by @barnito_concept attracted carried reactions form social media users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Apostle Sulaiman issues relationship advice

@Elmer said:

"Na 100 girls dey there. Na only 3 go listen."

@sir_kenny57 said"

"Me I go send the bike money oooo....but I no dey take am serious. I'm paying for the service she want to render...na me Konji dey hold abeg."

@Bawo said:

"I dey send bike fair… that na less. I refuse to listen papa."

@Luckyosas said:

"Nobody can price you beyond your package."

@swankybea said:

"I need a serious relationship."

@Victor Nwose said"

"This message de sweet brotherhood,papa don learn o."

@Blossom said:

"Oya don’t send bike fare, send Uber fare."

@Ng said:

"Broke boy like me Don repost."

@Victor_Lawson001 said:

"Oga if you really want to see her give her tp. Forget about thinking what benefits both of you and give her Tp to come."

@OfficialSeb said:

"Then dn chop my tp tire.. but not anymore."

@Kang Kang Godlove said:

"I will still send the money! Sending that money di sweet eh!"

@MR. PHILIP said:

"E dey sweet that guyy see the way he takes dey laugh."

Man shares his observation about ladies in relationships

In a related story reported by Legit.ng a man sparked reactions online after sharing something new he noticed about ladies in relationships.

He claimed women of this present age no longer beg partners in relationships and would leave if they find out he cheated.

The man's rant about women was hailed by many ladies, with some adding to his list of observations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng